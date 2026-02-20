TCU Series Brings Top-10 Opportunity for No. 1 UCLA

UCLA wasn't able to make it through its first weekend as the No. 1 team in college baseball unscathed, but it rebounded nicely for a 13-5 midweek win over a solid Tulane squad. Now back in the win column, UCLA has a chance to pick up some early top-10 wins that can help the Bruins get back on track.

But they might not be as helpful as once thought.

Weekend Series

UCLA welcomes No. 8 TCU to Los Angeles for a three-game set this weekend, in what was supposed to be a heavyweight tilt. However, neither team made it out of the first weekend without a blemish, and TCU had some questionable performances, winning its two ranked games against No. 23 Vanderbilt and No. 7 Arkansas, yet closing the weekend with a pair of unranked losses, including an upset against UT-Arlington.



The Horned Frogs and Louisville were the only two top-10 teams to suffer multiple losses during the sport's opening weekend, and TCU hasn't played a game since. That should bode well for UCLA, regardless of how things look in the standings and the rankings right now.



Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Cal Randall (28) pitches against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Impressive at home

That said, UCLA dominates its competition at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bruins won 13 of their 15 home series last season and held a combined record of 31-7. They're 3-1 at home to start this season and play their next four games in LA.



UCLA has been driven by its potent offense so far this season, with various players taking the lead for a deep team. The Bruins are hitting .302 on the season in the early going, scoring 35 runs and smashing 10 home runs (tied for the fourth-most) through their first four games. Shortstop Roch Cholowsky and outfielder Will Gasparino lead the way with three homers each.



If there's an area of concern, it's the bullpen, which allowed UC-San Diego to crawl back into a couple of games over the weekend yet largely shut down Tulane. Having said that, TCU's offense has struggled mightily through its first four games. The Horned Frogs have had some respectable individual run totals, but have only scored 20 overall while hitting just .208 (236th nationally).



Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Bruins starters have been good as well, although Logan Reddeman will be looking to allow fewer earned runs to keep pace with his teammates. Still, TCU's early pitching numbers aren't good, with an ERA ballooning to 6.12, and a stacked lineup like UCLA could put a dagger in the Horned Frogs early.



On paper, the UCLA-TCU series looks like a top-10 matchup, and coming into the season, it had plenty of implications on the rankings and national contention. While it's lost some of its luster after the opening weekend, it still may end up being a separator at season's end, and UCLA has a great opportunity to prove it still belongs at No. 1.

