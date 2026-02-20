TCU Series Brings Top-10 Opportunity for No. 1 UCLA
In this story:
UCLA wasn't able to make it through its first weekend as the No. 1 team in college baseball unscathed, but it rebounded nicely for a 13-5 midweek win over a solid Tulane squad. Now back in the win column, UCLA has a chance to pick up some early top-10 wins that can help the Bruins get back on track.
But they might not be as helpful as once thought.
Weekend Series
UCLA welcomes No. 8 TCU to Los Angeles for a three-game set this weekend, in what was supposed to be a heavyweight tilt. However, neither team made it out of the first weekend without a blemish, and TCU had some questionable performances, winning its two ranked games against No. 23 Vanderbilt and No. 7 Arkansas, yet closing the weekend with a pair of unranked losses, including an upset against UT-Arlington.
The Horned Frogs and Louisville were the only two top-10 teams to suffer multiple losses during the sport's opening weekend, and TCU hasn't played a game since. That should bode well for UCLA, regardless of how things look in the standings and the rankings right now.
Impressive at home
That said, UCLA dominates its competition at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bruins won 13 of their 15 home series last season and held a combined record of 31-7. They're 3-1 at home to start this season and play their next four games in LA.
UCLA has been driven by its potent offense so far this season, with various players taking the lead for a deep team. The Bruins are hitting .302 on the season in the early going, scoring 35 runs and smashing 10 home runs (tied for the fourth-most) through their first four games. Shortstop Roch Cholowsky and outfielder Will Gasparino lead the way with three homers each.
If there's an area of concern, it's the bullpen, which allowed UC-San Diego to crawl back into a couple of games over the weekend yet largely shut down Tulane. Having said that, TCU's offense has struggled mightily through its first four games. The Horned Frogs have had some respectable individual run totals, but have only scored 20 overall while hitting just .208 (236th nationally).
The Bruins starters have been good as well, although Logan Reddeman will be looking to allow fewer earned runs to keep pace with his teammates. Still, TCU's early pitching numbers aren't good, with an ERA ballooning to 6.12, and a stacked lineup like UCLA could put a dagger in the Horned Frogs early.
On paper, the UCLA-TCU series looks like a top-10 matchup, and coming into the season, it had plenty of implications on the rankings and national contention. While it's lost some of its luster after the opening weekend, it still may end up being a separator at season's end, and UCLA has a great opportunity to prove it still belongs at No. 1.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.