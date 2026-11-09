Why UCLA’s Wide Receiver Room Must Step Up for Playoff Run

UCLA has had an interesting wide receiver room this season, to say the least. In the offseason, this looked like one of the strongest units on the team, yet it has only had one receiver all season eclipse a triple-digit game, which was Aidan Mizell against Minnesota on two 75-yard catches, making it an outlier as well.

That doesn’t mean this unit hasn’t been effective, and we knew the Bruins' run game would end up being the focal point of the offense, which it has. UCLA just has not seemingly found a ton of consistent production from the room, or any one wideout in particular.

Volume Through the Air

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) makes a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not like UCLA isn’t throwing the ball either, as Ty Dieffenbach has thrown at least 30 passes in three of his last four games, yet no wideout has had consistently elite production in really any game this season.

UCLA’s leading receiver following their Week 10 win over Minnesota is Semaj Morgan, a player who entered the season as the third or fourth wideout on the depth chart. Following some injuries to UCLA’s wide receiver unit and solid performances from Morgan, he has seemingly climbed up and assumed the role of the Bruins' top wideout.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Despite being the leading receiver, he has 469 yards on the season, ranking 126th in the country. He has been solid all season long, yet has not had any explosive performances so far, as you would like to see from the Bruins' top guy.

Distribution of the Ball

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) catches a 20-yard touddown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is largely because UCLA has done a great job distributing the ball among all the pass-catchers on the team. UCLA usually has everyone involved, with multiple players recording multiple receptions every game.

The latest matchup against Minnesota was an interesting and very different case, as no player had more than a single catch except for Aidan Mizell, with his two 75-yard touchdowns. Morgan once again has the lead on the team in number of receptions, with only 37, and he again ranks outside the top 100 nationally at 108th.

It’s no secret that UCLA has relied heavily on their run game this season, but I truly believe if they want to hit the heights of their goals this season, they will need to have a sound and explosive game through the air as well, as it is truly the only unit on this team that has left questions. UCLA’s running game and defense have been among the best in the country, and now the passing game for the Bruins will need to do its part to get UCLA what they want to achieve.