UCLA Football Stock Report Post-Minnesota Win: Continued Dominance

UCLA continues to roll. With a perfect record through the first weekend of November, the Bruins can see the finish line of a zero-to-hero season up ahead.

However, said season hasn't come without a few small bumps on the road. Here is the latest stock report after a win over Minnesota.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney walks the sideline against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock Up: UCLA's Playoff Hopes

This was a 17-17 ballgame until the final 13 minutes. Then the Bruins completely took over, outscoring their hosts 17-3 in crunch time. Wide receiver Aidan Mizell recorded two straight 75-yard touchdowns, then Scooter Jackson intercepted a pass to put the game away. UCLA responded to adversity very well in this game. That's what championship teams do.

Now sitting at 9-0, the Bruins just need a few more wins to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. If UCLA leaves Championship Weekend with 11 or more wins, it shouldn't be worried about getting a CFP bid.

In his first year at the helm, Bob Chesney has led the Bruins to their first 9-0 start since 1998 following today's win over Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/bIJrMWZg4o — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2026

Stock Neutral: Continued Winning, but With Mistakes

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A 34-20 road win in the Big Ten should be treated as solid. That's the ultimate truth. However, there are a few mistakes that Coach Bob Chesney wants back. Six penalties, two turnovers, and a sack could probably have been avoided.

One of those turnovers was a Ty Dieffenbach interception during which he stared down his intended receiver throughout the route and fired into double coverage. The other turnover was a Dieffenbach fumble when he tried to escape the pocket and keep a play alive. The thing is, there was an open curl route. Dieffenbach did not need to be a superhero. Had he taken the quick pass, there would not have been a red zone fumble.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs with the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Zack Harden (4) closes in during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those errors didn't cost UCLA on Saturday, but against a better team such as USC or possibly the opposition in the Big Ten Championship, mistakes can be the difference between winning and losing.

Half of Dieffenbach's 300-plus yards came on two plays late in the game. For the most part, he looked like he has for most of his starting tenure — solid. Dieffenbach is beginning to make more and more big plays, but costly turnovers and slow progressions have held him back.

Stock Down: Early Momentum

Once again, the Bruins didn't score their second touchdown until just before the halfway mark of the third quarter. UCLA has often started slowly this season, particularly on the road. That could be the Bruins' undoing in the postseason.

If UCLA makes it to the Big Ten Championship game, it will likely take on Indiana, the defending national champion. That team will swallow the Bruins alive if their offense takes a while to get going. For now, though, UCLA still has three more games to build some momentum and play a complete contest.