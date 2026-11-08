UCLA Football Stock Report Post-Minnesota Win: Continued Dominance
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UCLA continues to roll. With a perfect record through the first weekend of November, the Bruins can see the finish line of a zero-to-hero season up ahead.
However, said season hasn't come without a few small bumps on the road. Here is the latest stock report after a win over Minnesota.
Stock Up: UCLA's Playoff Hopes
This was a 17-17 ballgame until the final 13 minutes. Then the Bruins completely took over, outscoring their hosts 17-3 in crunch time. Wide receiver Aidan Mizell recorded two straight 75-yard touchdowns, then Scooter Jackson intercepted a pass to put the game away. UCLA responded to adversity very well in this game. That's what championship teams do.
Now sitting at 9-0, the Bruins just need a few more wins to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. If UCLA leaves Championship Weekend with 11 or more wins, it shouldn't be worried about getting a CFP bid.
Stock Neutral: Continued Winning, but With Mistakes
A 34-20 road win in the Big Ten should be treated as solid. That's the ultimate truth. However, there are a few mistakes that Coach Bob Chesney wants back. Six penalties, two turnovers, and a sack could probably have been avoided.
One of those turnovers was a Ty Dieffenbach interception during which he stared down his intended receiver throughout the route and fired into double coverage. The other turnover was a Dieffenbach fumble when he tried to escape the pocket and keep a play alive. The thing is, there was an open curl route. Dieffenbach did not need to be a superhero. Had he taken the quick pass, there would not have been a red zone fumble.
Those errors didn't cost UCLA on Saturday, but against a better team such as USC or possibly the opposition in the Big Ten Championship, mistakes can be the difference between winning and losing.
Half of Dieffenbach's 300-plus yards came on two plays late in the game. For the most part, he looked like he has for most of his starting tenure — solid. Dieffenbach is beginning to make more and more big plays, but costly turnovers and slow progressions have held him back.
Stock Down: Early Momentum
Once again, the Bruins didn't score their second touchdown until just before the halfway mark of the third quarter. UCLA has often started slowly this season, particularly on the road. That could be the Bruins' undoing in the postseason.
If UCLA makes it to the Big Ten Championship game, it will likely take on Indiana, the defending national champion. That team will swallow the Bruins alive if their offense takes a while to get going. For now, though, UCLA still has three more games to build some momentum and play a complete contest.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock