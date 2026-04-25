Why UCLA Will Be Fine Without Traditional Big

The biggest hole in UCLA's roster right now is the lack of a center, but it might actually not be that bad when you look at it.

UCLA has hit the transfer portal hard this offseason; however, they have not filled all of the serious holes left from last year. The most severe issue is the center position , as UCLA currently lacks any clear difference-makers at that spot. That alone raises concern, especially considering how important interior play is in the Big Ten.

UCLA's System Favors Quickness

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

However, when you take a look at what UCLA’s system is built around, they might actually be okay. The Bruins have leaned toward smaller lineups that consist of three guards and two forwards. This allows them to play faster in transition and improve their overall pace, something that clearly became a focus late last season.

Yes, center play was a major issue for UCLA last year, which is why they shifted to that lineup style in the first place. But it is also important to consider that rebounding and defense were the biggest problems overall. Fixing those areas was clearly the priority this offseason, even if it meant not landing a traditional center.

UCLA Has Pieces in Place

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In comes Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic , two forwards who have both proven to be very physical players and strong rebounders. When you combine their production from last season, it adds up to 8.8 rebounds per game — a number that will likely improve and help soften the blow of not having a true center.

Even looking beyond the transfers UCLA brought in, there is still reason for optimism. Javonte Floyd is listed as a center, and while he may be undersized, he has the skill set to contribute in the paint. The same goes for Joe Philon, whose physicality and presence could allow UCLA to use him as a pseudo-center in certain lineups.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

But the biggest reason UCLA should not be too concerned is Xavier Booker . He struggled for much of the season, but by the end, he had become a much more imposing presence. Against UCF, he recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks — a performance that showed what he is capable of when everything clicks.

That showing reinforced the idea that UCLA could survive without a traditional center. At 6-foot-10, Booker has the physical tools to develop into a legitimate interior presence, and if that growth continues, he could realistically be the answer at the position moving forward.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA would greatly benefit from adding a center this offseason. However, if they do not, they could still be in a position to make noise next season — but that will depend heavily on the development of the players already on the roster.