The Good, Bad, Ugly of UCLA's Transfer Class
In this story:
The Bruins have had an up-and-down transfer class, to say the least.
UCLA has brought in four new players — Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, Jaylen Petty, and Azavier Robinson. Each brings a unique skill set that should help the team, but there are still some clear oversights that UCLA has not addressed.
The Good | Defense & Rebounding Addressed
The good: UCLA has done a solid job fixing its rebounding issues. Last season, that was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. Macura and Jovic both bring physicality to the frontcourt, and combined, they averaged 8.8 rebounds per game.
Both players are still young, which means that number could realistically increase next season. With added size and effort on the glass, UCLA’s defense should look significantly improved — especially considering last season was one of the weakest defensive performances under Mick Cronin.
The Bad | Still No Center
The bad: UCLA still has not addressed the center position. Last season, the Bruins lacked a true anchor in the middle. Xavier Booker filled in at times, but he did not consistently meet expectations. The lack of size and physicality in the paint created a clear weakness in the lineup.
Heading into next season, UCLA will have more flexibility with Macura and Jovic, both of whom can contribute inside. Still, neither is a traditional center, and the Bruins could once again find themselves without a true presence in the paint — something that could limit their ceiling.
The Ugly | Serious Offensive Oversights
The ugly: the scoring void remains a major concern. The departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau account for over 30 points per game. UCLA averaged 77.1 points as a team last season, so losing that level of production is significant.
Looking at the current roster, it is not clear that UCLA has fully addressed that gap. Petty is expected to step into Dent’s role, but he averaged just 9.9 points per game last season. Jovic could help replace Bilodeau’s production, but he averaged 6.3 points compared to Bilodeau’s 17.6.
However, it is important to consider the expected growth between Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. If they can at least add five-plus points to their previous season's averages, UCLA's offense could be competitive enough.
The bottom line is that UCLA has had a decent transfer portal overall, but key holes remain. The roster is improved, but not complete. This team still has the potential to make noise — but it will depend heavily on internal development throughout the season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.