The Good, Bad, Ugly of UCLA's Transfer Class

The Bruins have had an up-and-down transfer class, to say the least.

UCLA has brought in four new players — Filip Jovic, Sergej Macura, Jaylen Petty, and Azavier Robinson. Each brings a unique skill set that should help the team, but there are still some clear oversights that UCLA has not addressed.

The Good | Defense & Rebounding Addressed

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The good: UCLA has done a solid job fixing its rebounding issues. Last season, that was one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. Macura and Jovic both bring physicality to the frontcourt, and combined, they averaged 8.8 rebounds per game.

Both players are still young, which means that number could realistically increase next season. With added size and effort on the glass, UCLA’s defense should look significantly improved — especially considering last season was one of the weakest defensive performances under Mick Cronin.

The Bad | Still No Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bad: UCLA still has not addressed the center position . Last season, the Bruins lacked a true anchor in the middle. Xavier Booker filled in at times, but he did not consistently meet expectations. The lack of size and physicality in the paint created a clear weakness in the lineup.

Heading into next season, UCLA will have more flexibility with Macura and Jovic, both of whom can contribute inside. Still, neither is a traditional center, and the Bruins could once again find themselves without a true presence in the paint — something that could limit their ceiling.

The Ugly | Serious Offensive Oversights

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The ugly: the scoring void remains a major concern. The departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau account for over 30 points per game. UCLA averaged 77.1 points as a team last season, so losing that level of production is significant.

Looking at the current roster, it is not clear that UCLA has fully addressed that gap. Petty is expected to step into Dent’s role, but he averaged just 9.9 points per game last season. Jovic could help replace Bilodeau’s production, but he averaged 6.3 points compared to Bilodeau’s 17.6.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, it is important to consider the expected growth between Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. If they can at least add five-plus points to their previous season's averages, UCLA's offense could be competitive enough.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has had a decent transfer portal overall, but key holes remain. The roster is improved, but not complete. This team still has the potential to make noise — but it will depend heavily on internal development throughout the season.