3 More Transfers UCLA Should Inquire About

So far, UCLA has added four transfers in this year’s portal. With two roster spots still open, the Bruins have room to make another move.

UCLA’s class has been balanced to this point, adding guards Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson , along with forwards Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic. However, UCLA has yet to land a true “splash” addition or a dominant center . There are still a few candidates who could fill those roles.

Christian Reeves | C

Clemson center Christian Reeves (14), left, guard Jake Heidbreder (3), forward Ian Schieffelin (4), forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) joins teammates after beating Syracuse 86-75 at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Wednesday, January 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard - The Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One name to watch is Christian Reeves. The Charleston big man is coming off a strong junior season, averaging 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 65.4% from the field. His size and efficiency make him a legitimate interior presence on both ends.

As it stands, Xavier Booker is UCLA’s tallest rotation player at 6-foot-11. Reeves, listed at 7-foot-2, would immediately give the Bruins a different level of size. In a conference like the Big Ten, where frontcourt play is critical, adding a true center could be a major advantage.

Drew Fielder | C

NEWS: Boise State center Drew Fielder plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Second-team All-Mountain West selection averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this season, shot nearly 41% from 3 at 6-foot-11. Repped by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT. pic.twitter.com/uwHzR3atwE — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 30, 2026

Another option is Drew Fielder out of Boise State. Fielder averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field. He also knocked down 40.9% from three-point range, giving him a versatile offensive profile.

While Fielder’s skill set overlaps somewhat with Booker’s, his added physicality and rebounding could help fill a major need. Even if the fit is not perfect, his production makes him a compelling option. UCLA needs a player who can be dynamic under the basket, something Fielder could bring.

Allen Graves | PF

Alan Graves | @LionTrees_

UCLA has clearly invested in its future . Petty, Jovic, and Robinson were all freshmen last season, and the Bruins also added Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd through recruiting. But if UCLA wants to take the next step long-term, landing a true star would elevate the entire class.

That brings attention to Allen Graves. The Santa Clara freshman averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 1.9 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field. At 6-foot-9, he offers both versatility and upside — the type of player who could develop into a centerpiece. However, Graves could see his way to the NBA Draft.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has already built a strong transfer class, but there is still room to improve. If the Bruins can land even one more high-impact player, they could enter next season as a legitimate contender.