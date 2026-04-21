Key Transfers UCLA Wishes It Could Have Landed

The Bruins have put together a strong offseason, but there are still a few players who slipped through the cracks — players UCLA likely wishes it could have landed.

Entering the transfer portal cycle, UCLA knew it needed to address the frontcourt in a major way. The additions of Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic helped, but questions still remain at center — a position that held UCLA back last season. Either way, the Bruins have had a rather successful portal class.

Rowan Brumbaugh | G

Feb 1, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Rowan Brumbaugh (7) handles the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

One player who would have helped is Rowan Brumbaugh . The Tulane guard averaged 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2% from the field. He was heavily linked to UCLA at one point, but ultimately committed to SMU. More depth has been UCLA's strategy,

UCLA still needs a true star guard to elevate its offense. While the Bruins added Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson, a player of Brumbaugh’s caliber would have taken the offense to another level. There are still options available, but one notable option was missing.

Drew Fielder | C

NEWS: Boise State transfer center Drew Fielder has committed to Alabama, sources told @On3.



The 6-foot-11 junior averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season, shooting over 40% from three. Began his career at Georgetown. https://t.co/qHF3umiDrT pic.twitter.com/vNt9VOPvSk — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 20, 2026

At the center spot, Drew Fielder was another name connected to UCLA. The Boise State big man showcased a versatile offensive game, averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. While it might have been a long shot, UCLA would have greatly benefited from him.

Fielder’s ability to stretch the floor while still providing size made him an ideal fit. His skillset seems very similar to Xavier Booker's, but with more refinement at the position. However, Alabama ultimately secured his commitment, leaving UCLA still searching for a true anchor in the middle.

Andrew McKeever | C

March 9, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) passes the basketball against Santa Clara Broncos center Bukky Oboye (12) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Another missed opportunity was Andrew McKeever. A California native with a 7-foot-2 frame, McKeever seemed like a natural fit for the Bruins. Instead, he committed to Iowa. This was easily the biggest miss by UCLA this offseason.

Last season, McKeever averaged 8.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. His size, athleticism, and rebounding ability would have immediately addressed UCLA’s biggest weakness and could have significantly elevated the team’s ceiling.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has made real progress this offseason, but the roster still feels incomplete. Landing even one of these players could have shifted expectations dramatically. As it stands, the Bruins are improved — but still a step away from being a true national contender.