BREAKING: UCLA Adds Tulsa Transfer to Offensive Line
The quest to improve the roster lasts all the way to the beginning of the season in the modern college football era, and the UCLA Bruins are a prime example, acquiring their second transfer in the month of August in Tulsa interior offensive lineman Tai Marks.
On3's Pete Nakos reported the news Wednesday. Marks joins defensive lineman Jalen Hargrove as the two late transfers UCLA added this month.
Marks, a Santa Ana, California, native, comes to Westwood by way of Tulsa and Colorado State. He played for the Rams in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to the Golden Hurricanes, where he was a staple in the offensive line the last three years.
Marks attended Mater Dei High School and was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, coming in as the 101st-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation at the time.
DeShaun Foster discussed Marks' addition in the middle of fall camp during Wednesday's media availability.
"[He] should be here Thursday," Foster said. "We're just excited to get him."
UCLA's offensive line is staunch with tenured returners and a couple of impact transfers. Marks brings experience to the trenches, but will he find playing time?
"Everybody has the opportunity to compete," Foster added. "So, as soon as he can get in here and learn the plays, and get up to speed, then we'll see where he'll fall in the depth chart."
Foster Making O-Line More Versatile
Foster is trying to squeeze everything he can out of his squad while at camp in Costa Mesa, including making his players more versatile at multiple positions.
Look no further than the offensive line, a rather important position group highlighted by returners and transfers that are tasked with protecting the Bruins' new star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
Foster aims to make every offensive lineman more versatile, which is why redshirt senior offensive guard Oluwafunto Akinshilo was taking reps at center the other day, a position reserved for redshirt junior Sam Yoon.
It's not a competition, Foster stressed, but an effort to make every player familiar with each position on the line.
"He was taking snaps in spring also," Foster said during Saturday's media availability. "These guys got to be able to do multiple things. You can't just have one center, Sam just can't be the only center. We have to cross-train the guys.
"I just like that these guys are open to it. Nobody's getting in their feelings, or not necessarily wanting to be a team guy. It was just good, because Garrett [DiGiorgio] can really attest to that. He's played a lot of positions here at UCLA."
