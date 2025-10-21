All Bruins

UCLA WBB Appears in Most Non-Conference 'Impact Games'

The Bruins have a grueling non-conference schedule, and they appear the most on a list of the biggest games on the slate.

Connor Moreno

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close with guard Kiki Rice (1) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close with guard Kiki Rice (1) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Richmond Spiders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team has one of the highest ceilings in the sport with eyes on a national championship.

Starting the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, the road isn't going to be easy. In fact, UCLA might play up to five ranked opponents before even sniffing its Big Ten schedule.

ESPN compiled a list of the best non-conference impact games of the 2025-26 women's basketball season, and the Bruins appeared on plenty of them. Let's go through the games and what ESPN had to say about them.

(3) UCLA Bruins vs. (6) Oklahoma Sooners, Nov. 11

"Raegan Beers vs. Lauren Betts in the post. Payton Verhulst vs. Gianna Kneepkens on the wing.Aaliyah Chavez vs. Sienna Betts, two of the most decorated freshmen in the country. The individual matchups are just as intriguing as the game itself, which should produce plenty of points. If the Sooners want to break through into No. 1 seed territory, this may be a game they need to get."

Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center Raegan Beers (52) runs the lane against UConn Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

(3) UCLA Bruins vs. (4) Texas Longhorns, Nov. 26 (Player's Era Championship)

"With apologies to the folks in Storrs, the inaugural women's Players Era Championship could be an early-season version of the Final Four in early April. The two-day, four-game event will have significant implications on potential No. 1 seeds. The Bruins and Longhorns project as such right now, but two losses in Las Vegas (there is a consolation game) would drop those odds."

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) dribbles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

(3) UCLA Bruins vs. (8) Tennessee Lady Vols, Nov. 30

"Just four days after going through the two-day gauntlet in Las Vegas, the Bruins welcome Tennessee to Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is the big favorite in the Big Ten, but its success against a nonconference schedule that also includes North Carolina and South Florida will determine its NCAA tournament seeding."

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0) high fives head coach Cori Close during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

