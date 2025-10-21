UCLA WBB Appears in Most Non-Conference 'Impact Games'
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team has one of the highest ceilings in the sport with eyes on a national championship.
Starting the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, the road isn't going to be easy. In fact, UCLA might play up to five ranked opponents before even sniffing its Big Ten schedule.
ESPN compiled a list of the best non-conference impact games of the 2025-26 women's basketball season, and the Bruins appeared on plenty of them. Let's go through the games and what ESPN had to say about them.
(3) UCLA Bruins vs. (6) Oklahoma Sooners, Nov. 11
"Raegan Beers vs. Lauren Betts in the post. Payton Verhulst vs. Gianna Kneepkens on the wing.Aaliyah Chavez vs. Sienna Betts, two of the most decorated freshmen in the country. The individual matchups are just as intriguing as the game itself, which should produce plenty of points. If the Sooners want to break through into No. 1 seed territory, this may be a game they need to get."
(3) UCLA Bruins vs. (4) Texas Longhorns, Nov. 26 (Player's Era Championship)
"With apologies to the folks in Storrs, the inaugural women's Players Era Championship could be an early-season version of the Final Four in early April. The two-day, four-game event will have significant implications on potential No. 1 seeds. The Bruins and Longhorns project as such right now, but two losses in Las Vegas (there is a consolation game) would drop those odds."
(3) UCLA Bruins vs. (8) Tennessee Lady Vols, Nov. 30
"Just four days after going through the two-day gauntlet in Las Vegas, the Bruins welcome Tennessee to Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is the big favorite in the Big Ten, but its success against a nonconference schedule that also includes North Carolina and South Florida will determine its NCAA tournament seeding."
