UCLA Women’s Hoops Lands International Commitment
The UCLA women's basketball team had been quiet on the 2026 recruiting trail, but that changed on October 6, when head coach Cori Close landed her first commit of the cycle. However, this isn't just any average commitment, as the player joining the Bruins hails from overseas.
UCLA Women’s Basketball Adds International Recruit
Joyce Isi Etute, an international prospect from Luxembourg, committed to the Bruins on Monday. Etute announced her commitment on Instagram and chose UCLA over Louisville, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Texas, Cal, and Indiana.
- “I’m locked in! Excited to call UCLA home and take my game to this amazing program,” Etute posted on Instagram.
Landing the first commit of the 2026 class is a big win for Close and UCLA, as it allows the staff to build momentum as they continue to target some of the nation’s top players.
Standing at 6'1, Etute will be a post player for the Bruins. She’s had a terrific career overseas. In 2024, she was a member of Luxembourg’s youth U18 national team, averaging 18.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the FIBA EuroBasket.
In 2025, she played for Luxembourg’s senior women’s basketball team in the FIBA Women’s Eurobasket qualifiers and averaged 3 points and 4.8 rebounds.
Etute will not have to wait until she arrives on campus in Los Angeles to get her first taste of playing in the U.S.. She announced back in June that she would attend IMG Academy in Clearwater, Florida, this year.
The IMG women’s basketball team is fresh off a national title, and given Etute’s talent, she’ll undoubtedly put them in a position to win another one this season.
Etute visited UCLA earlier this month, and her commitment to the Bruins comes fresh off her visit to South Carolina. Close to being able to close Etute after a visit with Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks is a significant win for the Bruins and demonstrates their ability to compete on the recruiting trail with anyone.
How Does the Rest of the 2026 Cycle Look for UCLA?
While landing Etute is a strong start for Close and the Bruins this cycle, their work is far from done. According to Rivals, UCLA is in the race to land five-star shooting guard Brihanna Crittendon, who visited with the Bruins in June. The recruiting site gives UCLA an 18.3% chance to win the Thornton, Colorado, native’s recruitment.
The Bruins are also reportedly in the mix for four-star Autumn Fleary. Rivals currently gives UCLA a 1.2% chance to land the guard from Sidwell Friends High School. There's still plenty of time for the Bruins to round out their 2026 class, but Etute is an excellent start for Close and company.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.