Bruin Checkup: How are UCLA Alumni Doing this WNBA Season?
With the 2025 WNBA season officially in full gear and the league rapidly growing, the UCLA Bruins have five active players representing Westwood this season.
Yes, it's early in the season, but let's take a look at how these UCLA alumni are doing in the W's 29th season.
Monique Billings, Golden State Valkyries
Monique Billings played her final season with the Bruins in 2018 and has since spent eight seasons in the WNBA. The veteran forward spent six years with the Atlanta Dream before becoming a sought-after, veteran journeywoman the last three season.
Stops with the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury led her to being selected by the association's newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, in the 2025 expansion draft.
Ahead of the 2025 Commissioner's Cup, Billings is averaging 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game off the bench in four games. Her season-high in scoring came against the New York Liberty on May 29, where she scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds.
Golden State is 1-4 on the season and benefit's from Billings' uncanny veteran leadership.
Kennedy Burke, New York Liberty
Kennedy Burke spent all four years at UCLA, her final season being the 2018-19 season. She was draft by Dallas in the second round of the 2019 draft and has since spent six seasons around the league, finding a home in New York the last two.
Burke has played in all seven of the Liberty's games this season, starting in one of them, and is boasting averages of 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.6 minutes per game.
Her most notable performance this season was a May 22 game against the Chicago Sky where she finished with 17 points and three steals on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from beyond the arc in 21 minutes.
New York is tied with the Minnesota Lynx at the top of the WNBA standings so far this year.
Rebekah Gardner, New York Liberty
On to Burke's Liberty teammate, Rebekah Gardner. The 34-year-old, third-year guard is playing her first season in New York. Gardner played her final collegiate season with UCLA in 2012 and came into the WNBA as a 31-year-old rookie, achieving All-Rookie honors with Chicago in 2022.
Now, in her first season with New York, Gardner is averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.6 minutes per game this season.
Michaela Onyenwere, Chicago Sky
Michaela Onyenwere's four seasons with the Bruins concluded in the 2020-21 season. She led UCLA in scoring in her final three years with the team and was drafted to the New York Liberty with the sixth-overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.
She has played at least 32 games in each of her five professional season, including 34 in her first season in Chicago last year.
This season, Onyenwere is averaging 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.8 minutes per game. The Sky are 2-4 through six games this season.
Jordin Canada, Atlanta Dream
Jordin Canada entered her seventh WNBA season with a knee injury she suffered in the first preseason game and has yet to make here debut. She is, however, set to return for Friday's Commisioner's Cup, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Canada started all but six of her 137 career games with the Bruins, spanning from 2014-2018. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2018 and spent four seasons with them before spending two in Los Angeles with the Sparks and now starting her second with the Dream.
She averaged 10.6 points and 5.8 assists per game last season and Atlanta, which is 5-2 so far this season, will gladly take her contributions back soon.
