UCLA WBB Reveals Loaded Non-Conference Schedule
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team is projected to be one of the best teams in the nation ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Led by, arguably, the best player in college basketball, Lauren Betts, and supported by a staunch roster and coach Cori Close, the Bruins have a national championship in their sights.
An integral part of the road to a championship is establishing yourself early in the season, and UCLA will be tested in non-conference play. The Bruins released their official 2025-26 non-conference slate, and it's packed with some solid matchups.
The full schedule:
- Nov. 3 – vs. San Diego State (Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.)
- Nov. 6 – UC Santa Barbara
- Nov. 10 – vs. Oklahoma (Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.)
- Nov. 13 – vs. UNC (WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 15 – vs. USF (WBCA Challenge in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 23 – Southern U
- Nov. 26 – vs. Texas (Player's Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 27 – vs. South Carolina or Duke (Player's Era Tournament in Las Vegas)
- Nov. 30 – Tennessee
- Dec. 16 – Cal Poly
- Dec. 20 – Long Beach State
The Bruins will be tested, indeed, but they're well-regarded for a reason.
Where UCLA WBB Ranks in Preseason Top 25
The Bruins women's basketball team came off a deep Final Four run that was cut short by the eventual national champion UConn Huskies, and recouped in the offseason through freshman landings like Sienna Betts and multiple transfer portal acquisitions.
ESPN released a preseason Top 25 poll just under a month ahead of the season. UCLA has regularly been one of the most highly rated teams in offseason polls and rankings, and ESPN's is no different.
Charlie Creme, ESPN women's NCAA Tournament projector, released his top 25 and had the Bruins ranked third in the country. Along with the rankings, Creme detailed each team's most impactful transfer. UCLA's was Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens.
Here's what Creme had to say about the sharpshooter:
"When Cori Close lost six players in the portal, including three rotation regulars, she needed to make a splash herself. Few come bigger than Kneepkens, who should fit in seamlessly with the veteran Bruins. Kneepkens, who ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 19.3 points per game, is a career 43.9% shooter from 3-point range and is the eighth senior or graduate student on UCLA's roster."
ESPN isn't the only entity high on the lady Bruins. UCLA was a unanimous No. 1 team out of Big Ten coaches and media polls.
