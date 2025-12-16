Why Dominating Cal Poly Is Crucial for Bruins

The Bruins currently sit at 9-1, with a good chance to become 10-1 following the matchup against Cal Poly.

The Bruins have been one of the most dominant teams this season, featuring a star-studded roster that will continue to add more star power as the season progresses. With Sienna Betts most likely making her return in this one, the Bruins need to have a monster game against Cal Poly.

Why a Blowout Needs to Happen

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past Oregon Ducks guard Avary Cain (42) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins cruising past the Mustangs in this one is very likely; however, there are consequences if they don't. Mentioned previously, the Bruins are expecting Sienna Betts to get minutes in this one, meaning the Bruins need to push the lead far enough to provide her with that opportunity.

Ideally, the Bruins would enter the third quarter with a 20-point cushion, allowing Betts to log extended minutes and acclimate to the pace of college basketball. With a grueling stretch ahead on the schedule, Betts must be ready before the competition intensifies.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to an official during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freshman Lena Bilic has emerged as a valuable piece for the Bruins, with her success largely tied to gaining comfort through consistent minutes—even when those opportunities come in lower-pressure situations.

While Bilic has been impressive, it’s not controversial to say that Sienna Betts’ ceiling is higher. The Bruins can maximize that potential by giving her ample minutes to work through the inevitable growing pains of her freshman season.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) is defended by Oregon Ducks forward Sarah Rambus (23) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matchups against Cal Poly and Long Beach State present ideal opportunities for that development. The Bruins must give Betts meaningful minutes in those games, as the schedule intensifies quickly. After Long Beach State, UCLA will face four AP Top 25 opponents in its next six games, all of which are conference matchups.

So how can the Bruins accomplish this?

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The blueprint to this is very simple for the Bruins. They really need to get their top scorers involved early. This will mean that players like Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez will need to have a monster first half to really push the needle.

Cal Poly averages a staggering 21.8 turnovers per game, a glaring weakness the Bruins should be able to exploit. If UCLA can convert even half of those mistakes into points, it will be in a strong position to control the game—and accomplish the developmental goals discussed earlier.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) handles the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game means more than just another win for the Bruins, it serves as a golden opportunity to develop someone who could be the face of the team in the very near future.

