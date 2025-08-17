UCLA's Secondary Is in for a Special Season
Aside from the hype surrounding new QB Nico Iamaleava, the UCLA Bruins remain a well-rounded team. Head coach DeShaun Foster has done an excellent job of replacing his secondary after four of last year’s five starters graduated, including K.J. Wallace.
Even though the group severely underperformed in 2024, coming second-to-last in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (244.7), the squad now has a new slate of players, all ready and hungry to make an impact for UCLA football.
Who are they?
"Redshirt senior Key Lawrence headlines the new unit and will suit up for his fourth squad in five years at UCLA – most recently lining up for Ole Miss, where he played in four games before redshirting. The safety has amassed 158 tackles, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles throughout his collegiate career," said Daily Bruin Assistant Sports editor Ella Dunderdale. "Lawrence passed his most productive seasons at Oklahoma, where he consistently had at least 40 tackles in a year.
"Defensive back Bryon Threats also stands out in the position group. The redshirt senior tallied 115 tackles and four interceptions during his two-year stint with Cincinnati and arrives in Westwood after a year at Central Florida.
"Several incoming freshmen talents also have the chance to make waves, including safety Jadyn Hudson. The Pittsburg, California, local amassed 34 tackles and seven interceptions during his senior season at Pittsburg High School and is a four-star recruit according to ESPN. The first-year student is joined by a pair of standout cornerbacks, LaRue Zamorano III and Chase Coleman, four- and three-star recruits, respectively.
"Additionally, several backups from 2024 have the opportunity to rise to the occasion this season and fill in the experiential gaps left by the portal. Redshirt junior safety Croix Stewart registered 12 tackles last year in a reserve role, while redshirt freshman Jamir Benjamin – a four-star cornerback out of Michigan – is still looking to capitalize on playing time.
Even though this group looks good on paper, it's hard to say if they'll fit well together come game 1 against Utah (August 30th). Since everyone is relatively new, it'll take time for them to get situated with one another on the field. By the end of the season, we're sure to see significant improvement from the secondary, and hopefully more interceptions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.