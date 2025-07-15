UCLA Football Recruiting Update: July Week 2
The second week of July treated UCLA nicely on the 2026 recruiting trail, as DeShaun Foster and the Bruins ended a two-week commitment cold streak by landing two huge commitments.
Carter Gooden, four-star Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy edge, and his three-star defensive lineman teammate, Marcus Almada, committed to the Bruins on Thursday, July 10, marking UCLA's 22nd and 23rd commits for the class of 2026.
UCLA's recruiting class moved up to 20th in the nation on 247Sports' national team recruiting list following the duo-pledge.
The Bruins also got some news to look forward to, as three-star corner Rahsjon Duncan announced his commitment date, where he'll choose between UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State. The Huskies are the most likely program to land the highly-touted recruit, marking yet another potential battle lost to Washington.
Andrew Ivins, 247Sports director of scouting, evaluated Gooden in May, comparing him to Ruke Orhorhoro. Here's what he had to say:
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more.
"Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks. Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
Almada was evaluated in June, a couple of weeks ahead of his commitment, by Hudson Standish, national analyst for 247Sports. Here's what he had to say:
"Scheme versatile defensive tackle with the redirection skills and short-area quickness to consistently slice into gaps. Hovers a shade under 6-foot-4, 280 pounds with subpar length measurements for his frame. Owns experience working along the defensive line in even and odd fronts and will likely project to a 4i or 3-technique at the next level, depending on his growth potential. Plays with a hot motor and will run down ball carriers along the line of scrimmage. Still developing as an interior rusher but has shown positive flashes thanks to his post-snap quickness and explosive power in the hands. Athletic tools and play style lead us to believe Almada could develop into an excellent zone run defender at the point of attack. Should be viewed as an athletic high floor interior projection who could factor into a defensive line rotation early in his college career."
