What is UCLA Getting in 4-Star DL Carter Gooden?
UCLA landed its highest-ranked 2026 recruit in four-star Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy defensive lineman Carter Gooden on Thursday, breaking a cold streak in recruiting battles towards the end of June and beginning of July.
Though Gooden is listed as a defensive lineman, he has shown flashes of being able to play and disrupt on the edges, which has been a position of importance for UCLA in the last two recruiting cycles, which is why Gooden was a priority target despite being the No. 1 ranked recruit out of Massacusetts and No. 9 defensive lineman in the nation.
With that being said, let's take a look at how analysts say Gooden will fit with the Bruins and overall evaluations of his game heading into Westwood.
"Gooden wants to play as an edge rusher, and UCLA's insistence he will was a big part of his recruitment," 247Sports' Brian Dohn said in his announcement of Gooden's pledge. "At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds entering his senior season at Tabor, many programs had concerns whether he will be able to stay at the size to play on the outside rather than moving inside but the Bruins believe that will not be an issue.
"Tabor coach Jeff Moore said Gooden's frame is already developed and he is not built to add much more mass, and his explosion and agility at his size is elite. Moore, who spent time as an assistant coach at , also coaches at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More and Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee. At those stops he regularly sent players to the Power Four level, and he said Gooden is the most explosive defensive lineman/edge rusher he coached."
Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson analyzed Gooden throughout his recruitment. He noted his importance at UCLA's edge position.
"UCLA needs high-level edges," Pierson wrote.
"Gooden is that. In fact, he's the highest-rated prospect on this list, and he'd be UCLA's highest-ranked commitment (No. 69 overall in the country). Sometimes edges who are 260 pounds are future interior DLs, but Gooden has that rare quality of being a big dude that absolutely still has the quickness to be an edge. Given that he's already so developed physically, he's probably the No. 1 guy on this list who could come in and make an immediate impact as a true freshman."
247Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, also spoke highly of Gooden, who is the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts, comparing him to Ruke Orhorhoro of the Atlanta Falcons in his May evaluation.
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements," Ivins said. "Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks.
"Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
