EXCLUSIVE: Son Of NFL Star Shares Bruins' Offer Recap
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many prospects from all over. They have been targeting players at many different positions, many different classes, and many different states. One of the classes they have been targeting is the class of 2027. They have been looking at many positions, including the running back position.
One of the running back targets for the program is Correll Buckhalter Jr. Buckhalter is a 2027 running back from Covenant Christian Academy High School in the state of Texas, as he resides in Colleyville, Texas. The Texas high school football star has started to make a difference when it comes to being recruited, as he holds offers from schools such as the UCLA Bruins, SMU Mustangs, Ole Miss Rebels, and many more.
In a recent interview with UCLA Bruins On SI, the talented Texas high school running back detailed his Bruins offer, recruitment, visit plans, and more.
"It means a lot being offered by a prestigious university like UCLA," said the son of former Nebraska Cornhuskers running back and NFL back Correll Buckhalter when speaking about his UCLA Bruins offer."
There are many coaches that the talented prospect is looking to build a relationship with. This includes his position coach.
"I look forward to continuing to build a relationship with Coach Stewart, the running back coach, and Coach Foster."
Visiting the UCLA Bruins isn't out of the picture. He explains how he is hopeful he can visit.
"I would like to visit, but for now I don’t have any planned dates."
There are many schools that are recruiting him hard, but one specific school has really started to turn it up in his recruitment.
"Iowa, because on my junior day visit, the whole recruiting staff showed lots of love, and Coach Young broke down the running back position like no other."
The talented prospect took the time to break down what he thinks of when the term UCLA Bruins comes to min. He explained how the school itself has a big draw.
"The school itself, because it’s one of the best public universities in the country, and the talent they produce."
It is early in Buckhalter's recruitment, but even he has confirmed that the Bruins are a top school for him at this point, with room to grow in his recruitment.
"UCLA is definitely a top school in my recruitment, but building relationships will be the biggest part," said the son of the NFL star.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again on Buckhalter.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK HERE.