EXCLUSIVE: Ty Johnson Talks UCLA Offer And More
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting many of the top wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class. This includes Ty Johnson, who has solidified himself as one of the better prospects not only in his class and state, but also in the nation.
Johnson is a talented wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in the state of California. The talented prospect recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI for an interview.
"It means a lot to me, for sure, to see that they have faith in my ability and God-given talent to perform at their program," the talented wide receiver from inside the state confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with many coaches, including Burl Toler.
"I’m definitely looking forward to building a relationship with the Wide Receivers Coach, Coach Toler."
The talented prospect has already visited UCLA. After enjoying his time, he confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI that he would absolutely be open to a return visit.
"I definitely want to come back and see all of the facilities, and I would want to come back maybe on a game day to see what the game atmosphere would be like."
There are many schools that are standing out for the talented for the talented recruit. He detailed more when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I would say Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, and Arkansas are standing out the most in my recruitment right now."
There are many things that has started to come to Johnson's mind when the UCLA Bruins come to mind. He explains more.
"I would say UCLA playing a home game in the Rose Bowl always comes to mind because even if the team is having an average season, the setting itself can change the atmosphere."
Where do the UCLA Bruins stand in the prospect's recruitment? Johnson names a place that they stand with a reasonable explanation.
"I think the Bruins stand kind of in the middle in my recruitment right now because I have yet to see the campus and all of the facilities."
The talented recruit has a long way to go in his recruitment. The Bruins will be hopeful to land his commitment down the line, but will need to do more work in order for this to be or feel reasonable.
