Foster: UCLA's Biggest Question Answered During Training Camp
Training camp is a time for a football team when the biggest questions turn into important answers. UCLA's second-year head coach, DeShaun Foster, set out to answer one crucial question ahead of the season.
"The biggest question was really just the brotherhood and bringing this team together," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "When you have so many people in and out, it's a revolving door. So I just wanted to make sure that this is a team. This is the ultimate team sport, so if you can't be a team, it's going to be hard to win games. I think that we accomplished that part."
Brotherhood was the main theme of UCLA's two-week stay in Costa Mesa to kick off training camp. Foster created an isolated environment that encouraged a Bruins team staunch with transfers and new faces to get closer together. And it paid off.
The month of camp culminates in Saturday's season opener against Utah, a solid Big 12 team that will give UCLA its first real test of the season.
A win can set the tone for a turnaround year; a loss may move the Bruins two steps back. Which is why players are urging fans to back the stands and get behind them against the Utes.
UCLA Star Urges Fans to Pack Rose Bowl on Saturday
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Gary Smith III is making his return to the field and has a message for Bruins fans ahead of Saturday.
"Please come out, please come out," Smith said after Tuesday's practice. "We're going to need you there. It's going to be fun, exciting, and hopefully we get the win for you."
UCLA's Week 1 matchup against Kyle Whittingham and the Utes is going to be one of the most important matchups of the season. Not only does it mark the debut of transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but it can set the tone for a turnaround year.
But, it's not going to be easy.
