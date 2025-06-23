EXCLUSIVE: Dorian Franklin Breaks Down UCLA Mindset
There are many recruits that have started to catch the attention of the UCLA Bruins football coaching staff. This includes one of the better in-state prospects from a highly talented high school program.
That prospect being Dorian Franklin from St. John Bosco High School. He currently plays cornerback and safety for the highly recruited high school, and has started to gain offers from many programs, including the UCLA Bruins, Sacramento State Hornets, and the Texas A&M Aggies.
The 2027 prospect caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his offer recently, but would get into communication about what comes to mind when he thinks of the UCLA Bruins.
"When I think of UCLA, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is the number one public university in the nation," Franklin stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about what he thinks of when he thinks of UCLA. "That really stands out to me because academics are a big priority in my decision-making process. I will be earning my AA degree before I graduate high school, so I have put in the work to position myself to succeed at a top-level university. Being able to finish my education at a school where the degree holds real value and opens doors for opportunities beyond football is something I take seriously."
He would then jump into a deeper conversation about how it isn't just about academics, but also the football perspective.
"But it is not just about the academics. From a football perspective, UCLA is one of those programs that I see gaining momentum. Coach DeShaun Foster is building something special in Westwood. The energy around the program, the direction they are heading, and the leadership from the staff all feel like they are part of something strong. That excites me because I want to grow in a competitive and positive environment where development matters."
The UCLA Bruins will be looking to build up their recruiting class, with 2027 having a special set of talented recruits that the Bruins genuinely can land. The Bruins started to become one of the primary schools that are aggressive in this class early on. The Bruins have many chances to make a difference, and having a great relationship with Franklin is a great start.
