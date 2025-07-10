First Look at Nico Iamaleava in College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is officially out worldwide, and UCLA Bruins fans can start playing with transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava themselves.
We previously broke down the official ratings of each of UCLA's offensive and defensive players, but now let's dive into individual players.
The former Tennessee signal-caller was already revealed to be one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the nation as an 88 overall. He is the 16th quarterback in the video game. Now that the full game is out, let's take a look at Iamaleava's individual ratings as UCLA's newest star.
Naturally, Iamaleava is the Bruins' highest-rated player, followed by transfer running back Jaivian Thomas (87 overall) and his backfield partner Anthony Woods (82 overall).
EA Sports gave Iamaleava a "pocket passer" archetype, which is one of four -- dual threat, backfield creator, and full runner. Iamaleava's best qualities are his ability to both throw and run whenever he needs to make plays. Below are his most important attributes.
Speed - 86
Strength -78
Agility - 89
Acceleration - 90
Awareness - 87
Break Tackle - 79
Trucking - 73
Change of Direction - 87
Ball Carrier Vision - 85
Stiff Arm - 72
Spin Move - 81
Juke Move - 84
Carrying - 72
Jumping - 90
Throw Power - 97
Short Throw Accuracy - 86
Medium Throw Accuracy - 89
Deep Throw Accuracy - 85
Throw On The Run - 89
Throw Under Pressure - 73
Break Sack - 88
Play Action - 81
Stamina - 95
Injury - 96
Toughness - 96
Iamaleava is seemingly garnering more respect from EA Sports than he has from national pundits ahead of the season. The redshirt sophomore made his way to the Bruins after a public dispute with the Volunteers over his name, image and likeness resulted in his departure. Iamaleava was at the wrong end of negative public discourse and is now one of the most polarizing college football talents ahead of the next season.
To amplify things, Iamaleava joins a revamped UCLA culture under DeShaun Foster ahead of their second season in the Big Ten Conference. Foster finished his debut coaching season with a 5-7 record but has since changed the trajectory of the program in his first full offseason, conjuring up UCLA's best recruiting class in over a decade.
UCLA fans can play out Iamaleava's first official season with the Bruins now that College Football 26 is released everywhere.
