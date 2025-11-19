UCLA's Early Scouting Report on Washington's Dynamic Offense
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) may not officially be done for this season, but last week's 48-10 loss to No. 1 Ohio State officially put an end to their quest to complete a turnaround after starting the season 0-4.
Regardless, when you're a Tim Skipper team, you're always going to compete against who is in front of you, and the Bruins have a home clash against the Washington Huskies. Coached by Jedd Fisch, Washington boasts one of the sport's most dynamic offenses.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper gave his early thoughts on Huskies quarterback Demond Williams and their offense.
- "He's very dynamic," Skipper said, The quarterback makes them go. They're kind of a combination of a pro-style and a spread. They'll give you two different kinds of looks. So, we're going to have to be prepared for that.
- "They have a lot of team speed. They break a lot of tackles. So, the yards after the contact, we're going to have to limit that. We're going to have to make sure we wrap up and tackle people. But the quarterback's so dynamic. I mean, when they throw the ball, it's like us when Nico [Iamaleava]'s rolling, like you have to be prepared to contain the quarterback. You better have some spies and things like that.
- "And then they have some good receivers with speed that get open. So it's definitely very challenging. We're going to have to have a good game plan and we're gonna have to execute it."
Just a week removed from taking on the nation's best team in Ohio State, the Bruins are hosting a Huskies team coming off a huge win.
Washington's Week 12
Coming off a disappointing 13-10 upset loss to Wisconsin in Week 11, the Huskies responded by dominating the lowly Purdue Boilermakers, 49-13. Washington running back Adam Mohammed scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns en route to the victory.
Washington was ranked 23rd on the CFP Top 25 before faltering to the Badgers last week. The win over Purdue put voters back on notice in this week's AP Top 25, as the Huskies received eight votes. They aren't exactly another ranked opponent on UCLA's daunting second half of season, but they are pretty close to it.
The Bruins host Washington in their final home game of the season (and potentially in the Rose Bowl ever) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Unsure of Nico Iamaleava's status ahead of the game after missing the Ohio State loss with a concussion, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 20.7% chance of winning the clash, which is one of the better chances they've had in a game this year.
