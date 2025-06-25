EXCLUSIVE: Eli Ferguson Talks UCLA Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been offering and targeting many talented prospects across the country. This includes the state of Tennessee where one of the best underclassmen wide receivers resides.
That is because Eli Ferguson is one of the better 2027 wide receivers in the country. The talented resides in Nashville, Tennessee, and attends Brentwood Academy High School. He is the wide receiver duo to Kesean Bowman, who also received his UCLA offer recently and is a positioned five-star.
The talented prospect recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail his offer and more details.
"It is definitely a blessing to be offered by a program like UCLA, it is looked at as an exotic school by most recruits, so it’s an honor," the UCLA Bruins target stated when talking about his offer with UCLA Bruins On SI.
There are many great coaches on the UCLA Bruins. There are many coaches that the prospect is hopeful he can keep building a relationship with. This includes the head football coach, Deshaun Foster.
"I’m looking forward to connecting with coach Foster and coach Toler, I feel they’ll have some valuable lessons to forward to me and I'm looking forward to me and I can carry on with my career. I’m excited about where the future takes us," said Ferguson.
There are many schools that have already started to stand out. This includes the Tennessee Volunteers who have been recruiting him hard with him being a priority level in-state target.
"The schools that stand out to me are Ole Miss, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida State, and Indiana. These are the schools that have been keeping me most interested in their program, checking in on me, and pulling me toward their program, also showing me what they have to offer."
There are many things that can come to mind when a high school football star thinks of the UCLA Bruins. This includes the scenery that they have. He detailed more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"What comes to mind when thinking of UCLA is the overall scenery and experience that will come with going to a school like that; they’re located in a great place to live, and they have an outstanding campus."
There are many schools that have started to stand out, but the UCLA Bruins, they have plenty of space to grow. He explained in more detail.
"There is a lot of space for me and Bruin’s to grow a stronger relationship."
