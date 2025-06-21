EXCLUSIVE: Elite 2027 WR Kesean Bowman Recaps Bruins' Offer
The UCLA Bruins have built a legacy for themself on the football field, and that comes with bringing in the best of the best recruits.
One of the recruits they have been targeting as of late has a legacy for himself. He is followed by a bloodline of great football players that made a name for themself at the high school level and also the college football level.
That recruit is Kesean Bowman. Bowman hails from Nashville, Tennessee, as he attends Brentwood Academy High School. The star from Brentwood Academy has family ties to Mike Bowman (Alabama), Adarius Bowman (Oklahoma State), and Devin Bowman (Georgia). While his family paved the way for players at their school, many believe that the youngest Bowman has a legitimate shot to be the best out of all of them.
Bowman caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI following his offer.
"It means a lot to be offered by UCLA because it’s an opportunity not many people get, so I’m just blessed and grateful," the Brentwood Academy star stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented recruit has many coaches on the Bruins' staff that he is hopeful to meet.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach (Burl) Toler and the entire offensive staff to see how they work and understand their approach. Connections with the coaching are important to me because they play a big role in my recruitment."
The talented recruit already visited the Bruins. He is not against making a return visit.
"I plan on going back just not sure on a date."
There are multiple schools standing out. One of them that is standing out is the Tennessee Volunteers, who have been one of the pace-setting schools. He details more.
"UCLA is on my radar. Oregon and Tennessee are the two schools standing out the most right now because of the relationships I have with the coaches at both programs. I also really like Ohio State as well. Coach Hartline is a great coach and he knows how to develop players for the next level, consistently producing elite receivers."
Bowman details what comes to mind when he thinks of the UCLA Bruins.
"When I think of UCLA, I think of a cool Cali vibe. UCLA has a really cool vibe and great environment to be around… and also the Rose Bowl."
Bowman reassured that the Bruins are in a good spot, here's why.
"They are in a good spot with me. UCLA has a great football program and academic program. They don’t just prioritize football; they also prioritize life after football. They take care of their players."