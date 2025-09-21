Emerging UCLA Candidate: Fiery Coach with Potential
After firing DeShaun Foster three weeks into the season, the hunt for a new head coach is on. A potential candidate for the job is a familiar foe for the Bruins this season: Jason Eck.
In the Bruins' week three matchup, they were thrashed 35-10 by a Jason Eck-led New Mexico. The Mountain West team was not expected to have a good showing; however, that was not the case, easily dismantling the Bruins in the process.
Eck has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead any team to victory. He is known for his ability to rebuild teams and make them contenders in a division. Is he the right guy for the Bruins?
Jason Eck has been the head coach for the University of Idaho for the last 3 years. During that time, he demonstrated his winning ability with the Vandals, with a 26-13 record over those years. The three years before Eck arrived, they went 11-18 and missed the FCS playoffs in each season.
The ability to rebuild organizations earned him a contract from the University of New Mexico. While the sample size with New Mexico has been very small, things are looking up for the Lobos. If he does well, there is no reason why the Bruins should keep him off the short list of candidates.
Eck is currently on a five-year, roughly $6 million contract with incentives with New Mexico. If he wants to leave, the buy-out would be $4 million, decreasing 50% each year. UCLA can cover this buy-out clause if he decides to leave.
Eck specializes as a rebuilder. As we have seen, he was able to turn things around for Idaho rather quickly, leading them to the FBS playoffs in each of his three years as the head coach—something the Bruin desperately needed.
His recruiting philosophy is pretty simple: find the right fit, not just the stars. He prioritizes finding players who can fit the team culture and schemes, rather than relying solely on talent, hoping they'll figure it out.
A primary focus for Eck is building up the trenches. As a former offensive lineman, he firmly believes that games are determined by what happens in the front. The Bruins have struggled with their offensive line, but this is an area that can improve exponentially if Eck gets the call.
It will be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do this spring; however, there are plenty of names that can turn the team around. Eck is a highlighted candidate due to his ability to transform teams into winners.
This is something the Bruins desperately need to compete in the very tough Big Ten conference. Eck brings raw emotions as well as a solid recruitment style. Can he be the guy for the Bruins?
