EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Kenneth Moore III Talks High School Football
The UCLA Bruins have landed many different players in the state of California, including one of their better wide receiver commits in the class. That prospect is Kenneth Moore III, who is one of the better players in the nation. He recently caught up with the UCLA Bruins on SI ahead of his final season, as he is set to participate in his final high school season before stepping onto campus.
"Mainly trying to get my body ready. Coach Tersoo (UCLA strength coach) wrote a weight lifting plan for me for the summer that I did with my trainer, and I ran and did field work with my dad," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his preparation.
The UCLA commit has already set his personal goals for next season, as well as his team's goals. First, he would discuss his personal goals.
"I want to break my older brother’s school receiving records like most seasons and career yards, catches, and Touchdowns. I looked up to my brother when he played, so I think it would be good to break his records. I also want to get 3000 all-purpose yards. I figure if I can do that, I can help my team win," the UCLA Bruins commit confirmed.
He then detailed his team goals.
"First, I want to get back to the section championship game and win it. We came up short in my sophomore year, and I think we have a good chance of making it back. And then make it to the state. I want to bring a state championship to our school. We lost in ot my brother’s senior year, so I want to finish the deal."
What is the wide receiver commit working to improve this season?
"Coach Toler has talked to me about being more technical in my stance and start, and hand placement when I catch the ball."
The UCLA Bruins target is one of the better players in the state of California, and is hopeful that his team can be too. What would make this season a success for the talented prospect?
"The main thing is for me to get through the season healthy. I want to accomplish all my personal and team goals, but being healthy also puts me in a good position to start my UCLA career in January."
