UCLA Falls to No. 2 Michigan in Lopsided Battle

Here is everything that happened in UCLA's attempt to upset No. 2 Michigan.

The Bruins would play a very up-and-down game, but overall, they would falter big time in the second half. Clearly, the Bruins are far from where they need to be in the Big Ten. That said, here is how this game broke down.

First Half

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies center Lathan Sommerville (24) is defended by and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a highlight play from Aday Mara, both teams would go cold. Xavier Booker would have a chance to equalize with two-free throws, but would miss both. On the next possesstion he would turn the ball over. This game is not out of reach yet. 4-0 Michigan with 17:54 left

Booker would turn things around with a three to keep the Bruins within striking distance. Eric Dailey Jr has struggled to start this game, with two-fouls already. Aday Mara is making a huge impact in this one. UCLA has more turnovers than shots at this point. 10-3 Michigan with 15:18

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4), Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) and center Lathan Sommerville (24) go for a loose ball in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown would make a hard-fought layup in the paint to end UCLA's cold streak. Rebounding has been way too easy for Mara in this one. The Bruins need to stay out of foul trouble. Booker and Dailey Jr both have two apiece. Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent still have not scored. 14-5 Michigan with13:35.

Skyy Clark would hit his first, and hopefully not last three of the game. Its great to have him back. Yaxel Lendeborg has been great at drawing fouls, something UCLA can do better at avoiding. Mara's defensive prowless has been second to none. 19-10 Michigan with 11:41

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins are starting to chip away after a few nice defensive possesstions, along with two Donovan Dent and Trent Perry layups. If the Bruins can maintain this they will be in the lead by half time. However, this is easier said than done. 24-18 Michigan with 9:02 left.

Trent Perry would hit a massive three to cut the lead to five, and on the following defensive possession, he would get the rebound. Perry is looking excellent. Steven Jamerson has also been pleasant, with an offensive board and a put-back in seven minutes. 26-21 UCLA with 7:34 left.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a very questionable foul by Trent Perry, it is apparent that the Bruins are starting to get very sloppy. Even Mick Cronin would draw a tech foul. Donovan Dent would slow the bleeding with a floater, but Michigan has been exceptional at making the Bruins pay for mistakes. 29-23 Michigan with 5:49 left.

Tyler Bilodeau needs to get things going. He is 1-of-6 shooting to start the game. Again, Michigan has made UCLA pay for its mistakes and errant shooting. In a game that looked close for a little bit, Michigan is starting to pull away. 35-25 Michigan with 3:41 left.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michigan simply cannot miss. Skyy Clark is also struggling, with a bad turnover. Bilodeau has started to heat up with two threes since the last update. However, Jamerson would commit another blocking foul to give Michigan a cushion. 40-33 Michigan with 1:46 left.

Eric Dailey Jr would drill two free throws, and then Perry would score a very nice basket in the paint. UCLA's defense is also starting to find its way. The Bruins would cap off a 7-0 run with a Donovan Dent layup at the buzzer.

First Half Score: 40-38 Michigan

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guard Donovan Dent (2) react on the bench as the lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Second Half

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Booker started going 0-2 from three to start the half. While that is what UCLA needs, these shots need to go to Bilodeau or Perry. Michigan was able to hit a three itself, to begin to push the lead again. UCLA needs shots to fall soon. 43-40 Michigan with 17:36 left.

The Bruins would collapse, following a 9-2 Michigan run. UCLA is starting to shot chuck, and baskets are not falling. Defensivley they are getting destroyed in transistion. Perry would go coast-to-coast, but it appears he may have tweaked his knee. 51-42 Michigan with 15:25 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) beats UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and forward Xavier Booker (1) to a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Still Lendeborg has been tearing things up, hitting a three to push the lead to 10. UCLA would then turn the ball over, its 10th of the game. Again Michigan has punished the Bruins scoring another basket to put this game in blow out watch. 56-44 Michigan with 13:04 left.

UCLA has no answer from Michigan. They have made nine straight field goals, while UCLA has made three in the half. If UCLA cannot get anything going, this game will end as a blowout. However, the Bruins have show to get things going late. 61-47 Michigan with 10:30 left.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UCLA has now not scored in 3:52. The Bruins are struggling, there is no other way around it. Good shots get blocked, and the bad, well miss. This game is now out of reach with how well the Wolverines are playing. There is a chance, but very unlikely. 68-47 Michigan with 8:15 left.

UCLA is slowly chipping away following another Skyy Clark three. Still the Bruins have a lot to make up with not much time. This game clearly did not go the way UCLA hoped it would. If they can continue to stack up some shots they have a real chance. 71-54 Michigan with 5:40 left.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is now shooting just 13% from the field in the second half, compared to Michigan's 80% shooting. UCLA cannot get anything going, besides a few Donovan Dent points. Bilodeau was supposed to show up, but he is still scoreless in the second half. 80-56 Michigan with 3:08 left.

Michigan would continue to bully UCLA. It is clear this is starting to get to the Bruins as they have displayed a lot of frustration on the final possession. Up next is No. 10 Michigan State.

Final Score: 86-56 Michigan

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .