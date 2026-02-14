3 Hot Takes Before UCLA Tips At No. 2 Michigan

Michigan is by-far the best team UCLA will play all season, meaning we could see some strange things happen in this one.

This is UCLA's most important game of the season. If they win this one, all of its mishaps of the past will be forgotten. Obviously, this will not be easy. Michigan is ranked number two in the country for a reason. If UCLA wants a win here, they need some of these things to happen.

Jamar Brown Stuns

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) beats Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) to a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jamar Brown having his best game of the season is not far-fetched. Brown normally comes in when Tyler Bilodeau is in foul trouble or needs a break. Given that this game is expected to be physical, we could see Bilodeau get into foul trouble early. This is where Brown will need to step in.

Brown has never been hesitant to take shots, and this matchup should be no different. While it may not jump off the page statistically, this could turn into a 15-plus-point outing if his shots start to fall. With increased volume expected, that kind of performance is absolutely within reach.

Donovan Dent Record a Triple-Double

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guard Donovan Dent (2) react on the bench as the lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent has been playing some of his best basketball recently. Against Washington, he was able to find himself with six rebounds. A triple-double is definitely not out of the cards, considering this rebounding momentum entering this matchup.

In the last three games, Donovan Dent is averaging 18 points per game along with 10.6 assists per game. With two parts of a triple-double already a given entering this matchup, as well as him coming off a high rebound game. A triple-double is definitely feasible.

UCLA Pulls Off the Upset

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins winning this game outright is not as crazy as most people think. Although they are entering this game as a 15.5-point underdog. Even with the odds stacked against them, the Bruins have proven they can play at the level of their competition. An upset is likely.

Not many people predicted that they would beat Purdue earlier this season. But they did. UCLA now knows what it takes to take down a top-five team. If the other two predictions prove to be true as well, this could be a very sneaky upset win for the blue and gold.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While some of these might be a little far-fetched, they are definitely possible. UCLA has been very inconsistent this season. While this can be a bad thing, it can also be a good thing. They just need it to be a good thing against Michigan.

