3 UCLA Alums Named Pro Bowl Reserves
The initial 2025 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Thursday.
While no former UCLA Bruins made the rosters, three were named reserves. Let's take a look at those who got the honors.
DT Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
Clark could potentilaly play in his fourth career Pro Bowl game. The veteran defensive tackle has had another standout year for Green Bay -- going into the Packers' game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Clark had posted 35 tackles, four for loss, five quarterback hits, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a sack while starting in all 16 games.
The last time Clark didn't start a game for Green Bay was in the 2021 season. He started every other game, however, that campaign.
The nine-year Packer was selected by Green Bay with the 27th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft after spending three seasons at UCLA.
FB Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs
Steele could be playing in his first Pro Bowl in just his first NFL season, a remarkable achievement many don't accomplish.
The former Bruin has played in every game for the defending Super Bowl champions this season and could be key for them in their pursuit of a third straight title.
Steele played just one season for the Bruins after having an exceptional 2022 campaign with Ball State. He would record 847 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 163 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in his 12 games with UCLA.
Steele went undrafted last spring and was signed by the Packers on May 1.
K Kai'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
Fairbairn is close to matching his career high in field goals made. He currently had made 35, two shy of his 37 from 2018, which led the league in what was just his second season in the NFL. He has missed just six field goals this season.
Fairbairn has yet to make a Pro Bowl in his career.
The former All-American ranks third in UCLA history in career field goals made with 68 and leads the program in all-time extra points made with 210.
The 2025 Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 2 and will take place in Orlando, Florida.
