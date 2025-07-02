SI

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates Lead The Position

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey is atop Michael Fabiano's new list of the top fantasy football kickers for 2025.
Kickers … love them or hate them, they’re still a part of most fantasy football leagues. They can sometimes be pretty valuable too … just ask anyone who had Brandon Aubrey in 2023 or Chris Boswell last season. So rather than overlook the position, fantasy fans should have at least some level of knowledge about how it has been affected in the offseason.

The biggest move was the Baltimore Ravens releasing Justin Tucker (he’s been suspended for the first 10 weeks due to off-field issues) and replacing him with a rookie in Tyler Loop. Another rookie, Andres Borregales, will compete with John Parker Romo for the top spot in New England. Matt Gay was released by Indianapolis and signed on with Washington.

The Jets released Greg Zuerlein, leaving a battle between Harrison Mevis and Caden Davis for the starting job. Also, the Packers signed veteran Brandon McManus to a three-year contract extension. He’ll be one of the first 10 fantasy kickers selected in many drafts.

Now that you’re caught up, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy kicker rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

10

2

Jake Bates

DET

8

3

Cameron Dicker

LAC

12

4

Chris Boswell

PIT

5

5

Wil Lutz

DEN

12

6

Chase McLaughlin

TB

9

7

Tyler Bass

BUF

7

8

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

6

9

Matt Gay

WAS

12

10

Brandon McManus

GB

5

11

Tyler Loop

BAL

7

12

Will Reichard

MIN

6

13

Harrison Butker

KC

10

14

Jason Sanders

MIA

12

15

Jake Elliott

PHI

9

16

Younghoe Koo

ATL

5

17

Jake Moody

SF

14

18

Evan McPherson

CIN

10

19

Chad Ryland

ARI

8

20

Jason Myers

SEA

8

21

Joshua Karty

LAR

8

22

Daniel Carlson

LV

8

23

Spencer Shrader

IND

11

24

Cam Little

JAC

8

25

Matthew Wright

CAR

14

26

Cairo Santos

CHI

5

27

Blake Grupe

NO

11

28

Joey Slye

TEN

10

29

Graham Gano

NYG

14

30

Dustin Hopkins

CLE

9

31

Andres Borregales

NE

14

32

Harrsion Mevis

NYJ

9

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

