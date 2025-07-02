2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates Lead The Position
Kickers … love them or hate them, they’re still a part of most fantasy football leagues. They can sometimes be pretty valuable too … just ask anyone who had Brandon Aubrey in 2023 or Chris Boswell last season. So rather than overlook the position, fantasy fans should have at least some level of knowledge about how it has been affected in the offseason.
The biggest move was the Baltimore Ravens releasing Justin Tucker (he’s been suspended for the first 10 weeks due to off-field issues) and replacing him with a rookie in Tyler Loop. Another rookie, Andres Borregales, will compete with John Parker Romo for the top spot in New England. Matt Gay was released by Indianapolis and signed on with Washington.
The Jets released Greg Zuerlein, leaving a battle between Harrison Mevis and Caden Davis for the starting job. Also, the Packers signed veteran Brandon McManus to a three-year contract extension. He’ll be one of the first 10 fantasy kickers selected in many drafts.
Now that you’re caught up, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy kicker rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
10
2
Jake Bates
DET
8
3
Cameron Dicker
LAC
12
4
Chris Boswell
PIT
5
5
Wil Lutz
DEN
12
6
Chase McLaughlin
TB
9
7
Tyler Bass
BUF
7
8
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
6
9
Matt Gay
WAS
12
10
Brandon McManus
GB
5
11
Tyler Loop
BAL
7
12
Will Reichard
MIN
6
13
Harrison Butker
KC
10
14
Jason Sanders
MIA
12
15
Jake Elliott
PHI
9
16
Younghoe Koo
ATL
5
17
Jake Moody
SF
14
18
Evan McPherson
CIN
10
19
Chad Ryland
ARI
8
20
Jason Myers
SEA
8
21
Joshua Karty
LAR
8
22
Daniel Carlson
LV
8
23
Spencer Shrader
IND
11
24
Cam Little
JAC
8
25
Matthew Wright
CAR
14
26
Cairo Santos
CHI
5
27
Blake Grupe
NO
11
28
Joey Slye
TEN
10
29
Graham Gano
NYG
14
30
Dustin Hopkins
CLE
9
31
Andres Borregales
NE
14
32
Harrsion Mevis
NYJ
9