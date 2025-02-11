After Losing Super Bowl LIX, Would UCLA's Jay Toia be a Good Fit For Chiefs?
After losing Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs have some serious questions to ask of their roster. Quite frankly, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs coaching staff have covered up some glairing holes within the team.
As the team has only $15.7 million in current cap space, the Chiefs are going to need to spend some draft capital of find day one starters for various positions.
One of those positions or let's say, units, is the interior defensive line. Virtually their entire room outside of Chris Jones is expected to hit free agency. The Chiefs might not even have enough money to re-sign one of them.
Kansas City can a nice chuck of money if certain things happen. One of them being if Travis Kelce retires, that's $19.8 million off the books. The Chiefs also have a variety of cut candidates and restructures they could do.
However, the team has pressing needs at wide receiver, tight end, tackle, linebacker and safety so the interior defensive line may have one or two signings if that. Thus, UCLA's Jay Toia has popped up as a potential option for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs currently have the 31st overall draft pick. If they do go defensive tackle, many expect either Ole Miss's Walter Nolen or Michigan's Kenneth Grant to be the selection. If they go Nolen, the Chiefs may be grooming him to replace Chris Jones and thus would emphasis his abilities as a pass rusher.
Thus, Toia could still be drafted for his abilities as a run stopper. If the Chiefs go with Grant, it is unlikely the Chiefs will select Toia due to the similar playstyles of the two.
However, the Chiefs have also been rumored with the safety position as South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori and Notre Dame's Xavier Watts have gained traction as well.
The Chiefs are expected to prioritize the offensive side of the football, making Toia and the Chiefs a day three pairing from heaven. Toia would fit nicely within Steve Spagnuolo's defense; he has dominated against some of the best run blockers in college football and the Chiefs are a perfect place to grow his championship pedigree.
Toia to the Chiefs. Why not?
