Biggest Reason Bruins Are Thriving Through Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins have been extremely successful in the first two weeks of the transfer portal being open, signing multiple talented collegiate players to join the program in 2025. The biggest reason for their recent success in bolstering the roster is Coach DeShaun Foster.
Foster grew up in the Bruins program as a four-year running back and has been a part of the coaching staff for 11 of the past 12 seasons. He is entering his second year at the helm of the program and has done an outstanding job of recruiting through the transfer portal.
Rivals has the Bruins ranked as the ninth-best program in the nation in terms of recruiting through the transfer portal this offseason. They have secured the fifth-most amount of transfer recruits with 13 so far.
The winter window of the portal will close on Dec. 28.
A major reason for players seeking out the Bruins is because of Foster's collegiate and professional experience. He is a former NFL running back for the Carolina Panthers from 2002-08 and has an unbelievable amount of professional connections.
If there are players that are in the portal seeking a larger role on a new team with the opportunity to start and become noticed, Foster is going to do that. This past season, three defensive players entered their names in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Players are coming to Westwood because they know that Foster and the rest of the coaching staff are going to put them in the best position possible to succeed and play at the next level. Because Foster has so many NFL connections, their chances of being noticed are higher than most schools.
Not to mention that the Bruins are in the upper echelon of academic schools, specifically in the Big Ten conference. Parlaying a prestigious degree with a chance at the NFL makes transferring to the Bruins somewhat of a no-brain decision.
With just a few days remaining in the portal, the Bruins will do all they can to finish strong and pick up a few more transfer players to help them next season. The Bruins are responding from a 5-7 season with one of the worst records in the Big Ten. They will look to change that this year with new athletes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.