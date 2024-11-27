Breakdown of DeShaun Foster's First Year as UCLA's Head Coach
The UCLA Bruins' season is one game from being over and done with, and Coach DeShaun Foster will be able to put his first year as head coach in the books. The former Bruin himself was unable to lead the team to a Bowl game, but that does not mean the team performed poorly under his guidance.
The first game of Foster's coaching career started off on the right foot, with the Bruins walking away with the victory. At the time, it looked like UCLA's defense was going to be a strong wall for the season, but we learned quickly that would not be the case.
The next five games were more than enthusiastic for the Bruins, dropping all of them in non-competitive fashion. After the first game, we saw the Bruins' defense and offense fall apart, getting blown out and not scoring more than 20. Teams go through skids, but a good leader in Foster was able to make some positives out of the situation.
The offense seemed to find a spark after dropping those five games straight, and Foster said the game plan hasn't changed much for the amount of practice his guys put in, they were just now seeing the results.
Foster helped lead the Bruins to a three-game winning streak that got them right back into the thick of things within their conference. Over the course of the three games, UCLA put together more than 20 points, a theme for this team that spells victory.
When the Bruins have scored more than 20 points, other than the first game of the season, they have walked away with a victory. Foster not only has led many young men to their potential, he saw stars shine on the defensive side and from the quarterback position.
Going from a former pro football player to coaching at the school that gave him a chance must have done wonders for Foster over the course of the season. Bruins fans have a lot to look forward to for their football team, and with a year under the belt, Foster will be able to find his coaching mojo. Foster can start and end his coaching career with a win on Saturday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.