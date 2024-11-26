Bruins' Foster Has Special Connection With Fresno State Coach
There will be some familiarity for UCLA Coach DeShaun Foster when his team takes on Fresno State on Saturday for its final game of the season.
Foster will stand across the field from Fresno State coach Tim Skipper, a man he goes way back with.
"I mean, I know Tim very well," Foster told reporters on Monday. "I played against him in college. We won. And his older brother [Kelly Skipper] was my running back coach here, and then his father [Jim Skipper] was my running back coach in the NFL. So I'm like an honorary Skipper. I've been in that family for a long time. So, it's just awesome that he's in the same position I am, being a head coach at his alma mater. I know he bleeds Red and [Blue], ... And just fired up for this opportunity to coach against him."
Kelly Skipper served as the Bruins' running backs coach from 1998 through the 2000 season before becoming the team's offensive coordinator, a role he held for two seasons. As Foster said, Kelly is currently the running backs coach for the Bills, a position he has held since 2017. The Bills have made the postseason all but once in that time and have made it to the divisional round in each of the last three seasons.
Jim Skipper was a longtime NFL coach. He was Foster's running backs coach for every year he played for the Carolina Panthers (2002-2007).
Tim Skipper is currently Fresno State's interim head coach, who took over for Jeff Tedford, who stepped down last season due to health issues. Both Tim and his brother played at Fresno State, Kelly having played running back from 1985 to 1988 while Tim played linebacker from 1997 to 2000.
Foster said he and Tim talked about the season finale matchup "earlier this year." As far as the rest of the family goes, Foster is curious to see if he hears from his former coaches.
"I'm wondering," he said. "Kelly still coaches, so he's a running back coach for the [Buffalo] Bills, but Jim is retired, so I'm sure I'll hear from Jim pretty soon."
