BREAKING: Bruins Land Transfer OL From Kentucky
UCLA football has landed its second offensive lineman from this transfer portal this month.
Former Kentucky and USC offensive tackle Courtland Ford announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to UCLA.
Ford spent the past two seasons with the Wildcats. He transferred to Kentucky after spending his first three collegiate seasons at USC.
Ford started eight of nine games for the Trojans in the 2021 season after playing in just one game in his first season, which he started in.
Ford would then make three starts in 10 appearances in the 2020 season, playing a key role for an offensive line that finished as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, an honor given annually to college football's best offensive line.
Ford was a three-star class of 2020 prospect from Cedar Hill, Texas.
UCLA is steadily addressing its need for offensive linemen -- the Bruins also recently earned the commitment of former Florida State offensive lineman Julian Armella.
UCLA coach DeShaun Foster had spoken on the bruins' need at offensive line when he addressed the media on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day.
"I like what we have, but you still want to add depth, just for competition," Foster said. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.