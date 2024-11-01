Breaking Down the Cornhuskers' Offense
The UCLA Bruins (2-5) allowed over 400 yards and 32 points in a close win over Rutgers in their last game two weeks ago. Coming off a bye week, they will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3), who are in a get-right spot after back-to-back losses and three straight weeks of struggling offense.
The Cornhusker offense ranks 11th in the Big Ten in total yards per game (358.1) and averaging just 24 points per game which is in the bottom half of the conference. They have scored just 42 points over their last three games, including losses at the hands of two nationally-ranked opponents.
Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola got off to an incredible start to his first year of college football, throwing five touchdowns and just one interception in his first three games. In his last three, he has tossed five interceptions and zero touchdown passes.
A big part of that has been playing No. 4 Ohio State and No. 16 Indiana the previous two weeks and both teams have top defenses in the country. Raiola has also been sacked nine times over the past three games, which has helped lead to his issues of getting the ball out accurately.
If the Bruins are able to create pressure and make Raiola uncomfortable, they will draw errant throws and have chances at turnovers.
Top running back sophomore Dante Dowdell has been on a tear in his first year with the Cornhuskers after transferring from the University of Oregon. Dowdell is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has a team-high six touchdowns on the ground.
Besides Dowdell, there isn't much of a run game, ranking fifth worst in the Big Ten in average rush yards per game (126.4). However, they do utilize their freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. in the ground game, as he has three rushing touchdowns. Limiting him and Dowdell will be a huge key.
The largest task for the Bruins' defense will be defending the pass. They are second-worst in the conference in pass yards allowed per game (268.7) and even though Raiola has had his fair share of issues, he will seek success against a struggling defensive secondary.
It seems like a bounce-back spot for the Cornhuskers, but if the Bruins are able to stop the run, create pressure on the quarterback, and limit chunk plays through the air, they will have a shot to pull off the upset.
