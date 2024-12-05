BREAKING: Major Change Occurs For UCLA's Coaching Staff
After just one season as UCLA's offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Eric Bieniemy is leaving the Bruins.
Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports reported on Thursday that Bieniemy and UCLA are "parting ways."
Bieniemy coached the eighth-best passing offense in the Big Ten this season, as the Bruins averaged 242.2 passing yards per game. Overall, however, UCLA finished 15th in the conference in total offense at 328.8 yards per game.
Bieniemy had joined UCLA's coaching staff last offseason after serving as the Washington Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, a stint that followed his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Bieniemy won two Super Bowl titles while in that role.
Before that, Bieniemy was the Chiefs' running backs coach for five seasons.
This past season was Bieniemy's second stint on UCLA's coaching staff, as he had spent three seasons as the team's running backs coach (2003-2005) and was also the recruiting coordinator during that '05 season.
Bieniemy was a star collegiate running back at Colorado, where he is still the program's all-time leader in rushing, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards. He led the Buffaloes to a national title in his final season with the program and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Bieniemy would go on to be selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played nine NFL seasons -- four with the Chargers, four with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.
