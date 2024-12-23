BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Another EDGE
Michigan State has carried over its transfer portal success from last week into this week, already landing four transfer commits in the span of two days.
The latest is yet another edge rusher, the Spartans' second commitment from the position in less than 24 hours, as former Air Force pass rusher David Santiago announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to the Spartans.
Santiago comes off a solid 2024 season with the Falcons, having recorded 38 tackles, five for losses, 3.5 sacks and 23 quarterback pressures.
It was his only active season with Air Force, as Santiago didn't play a game in 2023, his first season with the program. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher hails from Raleigh, North Carolina, where he played for Millbrook High School.
Santiago will likely play the rush end for Michigan State, which is coached by Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt.
Wilt had detailed the purpose of the rush end when he addressed the media back in the spring.
"It goes back to ... the jobs that they're going to be asked are very different," he said. "And some of those jobs you can't do from a three-point stance -- or, I shouldn't say can't -- extremely difficult to do from a three-point stance. So now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls.' So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot."
Michigan State has quickly addressed that position, a room that has lost some key players from this past season and one that lacked production in terms of getting to the quarterback.
Santiago joins former Wisconsin edge rusher Anelu Lafaele, who didn't see the field for the Badgers this past season but was a four-star recruit from the class of 2024.
The Spartans are now up to 12 transfer commits this month.
