BREAKING: Transfer OL From Oklahoma Commits to UCLA
UCLA's success in the transfer portal continues. as the Bruins have landed another transfer offensive lineman.
Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Eugene Brooks announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to the Bruins.
Brooks will be comin ghome, as the former four-star prospect hails from Chatsworth, California, where he played for Sierra Canyon High School.
He comes off his first collegiate season, only having played in four games. He redshirted and still has four years of eligibility remaining.
Brooks was a highly touted recruit, who was ranked the No. 9 class of 2024 prospect in California and the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Here was 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Brooks from December of 2023:
"Brooks made an incredible physical transformation over the last two years and it has radically changed his game. He dropped over 60 pounds and the difference on the field has been eye opening. He’s moving so much better, especially laterally and looks very comfortable playing the left tackle position. He’s so much more fluid as an athlete now but has maintained his physicality and nastiness. Even when he weighed close to 380 pounds as a freshman, he was still a dominant player and won multiple OL MVPs at various camps. He will likely slide inside and play guard in college but he does have tackle feet and it won’t shock us if he is able to stay at tackle at the college level."
Brooks is the third offensive lineman to commit to UCLA this month. He joins Julian Armella from Florida State and Courtland Ford from Kentucky.
UCLA's offensive line was in desperate need of improvement this offseason. It seems said improvement could certainly take effect, as the Bruins continue to make the position group a point of emphasis during this portal period.
Not only should the front five look different next season, but the program will have a new man leading the group as well. According to Matt Zenitz of CBSSports and 247Sports, Andy Kwon from Arizona State will serve as UCLA's next offensive line coach.
