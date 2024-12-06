BREAKING: UCLA Flips 2025 QB
UCLA's success from Wednesday's National Signing Day carried over into Thursday with a big-time addition to its class of 2025.
According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, the Bruins have earned the commitment of class of 2025 three-star quarterback Robert McDaniel, who had flipped from Arizona.
UCLA makes up for the loss of 2025 quarterback Madden Iamaleava, who flipped from the Bruins to Arkansas on Wednesday.
McDaniel plays at Hughson High School in California. He is ranked the No. 37 class of 2025 recruit in the state and the No. 32 quarterback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is Biggins' evaluation of McDaniels:
"McDaniel is a fast rising quarterback who made a nice leap over the last year. He was a late addition to the Elite 11 Finals over the summer and really shined. We liked him at his Pro-Day workout where he played with a quicker pace than most of the quarterbacks and showed off a strong, down field arm as well. He plays with urgency, has good feet and always looks on-balance in getting himself ready to throw. He had a very strong senior year as well and showed he’s not just a regional guy but one of the nation’s best signal callers. He has a quick release, can change speeds, and is a smart, high IQ quarterback. He should have no problems picking up a complex college playbook and we really like his upside. He has an NFL ceiling and his game is definitely trending up."
