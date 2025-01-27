UCLA 4-Star QB Target Decommits From Florida State
UCLA football just took a step closer in its recruiting of one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026.
Brady Smigiel, a four-star quarterback of Newbury Park High School, decommitted from Florida State on Sunday, per multiple reports.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, UCLA is one of six schools that "stand out" to Smigiel, the others being Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington and South Carolina.
Smigiel is ranked the No. 5 quarterback in his class, the No. 10 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 63 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Smigiel last April:
"Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential."
This past season, Smigiel threw for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns on 219 completions, per MaxPreps.
One of his top targets, three-star wide receiver Shane Rosenthal, was recently offered by the Bruins and had visited Westwood over the weekend.
Of the six teams in the running for Smigiel, UCLA might have the biggest advantage, considering the proximity to home.
Landing Smigiel would be huge for the Bruins, as they need a quarterback of the future with the likely candidate for the 2025 QB1 job, Joey Aguilar, having just one season of eligibility remaining.
