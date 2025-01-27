UCLA Offers Local 2025 3-Star WR
UCLA is still working to add to its 2025 recruiting class.
The Bruins have offered three-star wide receiver Shane Rosenthal from Newbury Park High School. Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times was the first to report the news.
Rosenthal visited Westwood over the weekend. The local prospect is currently committed to Princeton, but that could change with this offer.
He also has received offers from UNLV, Air Force, Army, Navy and Utah State, among others.
Rosenthal is ranked the No. 57 class of 2025 recruit in California and the No. 98 wide receiver in his class per 247Sports.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Rosenthal last April:
"We’ve liked Rosenthall for over a year now and he put up video game numbers as a junior. He had 122 catches for 1,947 yards and 21 touchdowns and formed a lethal one-two punch with elite sophomore quarterback Brady Smigiel. He was just as good on the defensive side of the ball with 54 tackles and 12 interceptions, two he returned for touchdowns from his safety position and was the first player in state history with 20+touchdown and 10+ interceptions in the same season. He had personal best times of 11.19-100m last Spring and should easily be able run under an 11.0 this year. At this year’s Under Armour Next All-American Camp, he was as dominant as any receiver in the event, showing elite level quickness off the line, a ton of wiggle in his route running and the long speed to get easy separation down the field. He measured in at a solid 5-10.5, 181 pounds and his 1.62-10 yard and 4.53-40 were among the best in the camp. He’s arguably the most under-recruited player in the state and has easy Power 4 potential."
Rosenthal was named to MaxPreps All-California First Team for his senior campaign.
"Although selected as the Southern Section Division 2 Defensive Player of the Year, Rosenthal makes this team as a receiver," wrote MaxPreps' Kevin Askeland. "He was the Player of the Year in Ventura County and made the Los Angeles Times All-Area team as a receiver. He led the Southern Section with 1,576 yards receiving on 84 catches with 24 touchdowns. He concluded his career with 5,197 yards receiving on 324 catches with 62 receiving touchdowns."
