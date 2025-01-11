BREAKING: UCLA Loses Out on Class of 2025 Four-Star
UCLA came closing to adding another four-star prospect to its 2025 recruiting class. But the Bruins came up short.
UCLA was one of three finalists for class of 2025 four-star linebacker McKay Madsen. It came down to the Bruins, BYU and Oregon.
During Saturday's Navy All-American Bowl, Madsen announced his commitment to BYU.
The Clovis, California native is the No. 34 class of 2025 recruit in California and the No. 47 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Madsen was one of the top available prospects in the class of 2025.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Madsen from last June.
"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class. He’s a two-sport standout and one of the top throwers in the country. He won state titles in the Shot Put- 63’6” and Discuss 206”8” and could double sport at the college level. On the grid-iron, he’s a two-way standout and is getting recruited as both a fullback and linebacker. As a junior, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 75 tackles and four interceptions. We saw him at the SoCal Under Armour Next Camp in March and he stood out among the linebackers and tested really well with one of the top 40 times and vertical jumps of the day. He’s a tough, physical kid, kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."
UCLA has landed 18 commits from the class of 2025 so far.
They are as follow:
Three-star DL Tyler Partlow, Middle Village, New York
Three-star QB Colton Gumino, Arlington Heights, Illinois
Three-star TE Dylan Sims, Queen Creek, Arizona
Three-star DB Kuron Jabari Jr., Corona, California
Three-star LB Weston Port, San Juan Capistrano, California
Three-star TE Noah Flores, Graham, Wisconsin
Three-star edge Juju Walls, Pittsburg, California
Four-star DB Jadyn Hudson, Pittsburg, California
Three-star OL Garrison Blank, Rocklin, California
Four-star RB Karson Cox, Hesperia, California
Three-star edge Cole Cogshell, Pasadena, California
Three-star OL Nehemiah Johnson, Orange, California
Three-star edge Scott Taylor, Los Angeles, California
Three-star DB LaRue Zamorano III, Corona, California
Three-star edge Lucien Holland, Inglewood, California
Three-star DB Chase Coleman, Frisco, Texas
Three-star LS Halakilangi Muagututi'a, Kahuku, Hawaii
Four-star QB Robert McDaniel, Hughson, California
