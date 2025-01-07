UCLA 2025 Target to Announce Decision Soon
UCLA football could be adding to its 2025 recruiting class here shortly.
According to Max Torres of On3, class of 2025 four-star linebacker McKay Madsen will announce his commitment at the Navy All-American Bowl on Saturday. He will be choosing between UCLA, Oregon and BYU.
The Bruins have been pursuing Madsen for a while now, having offered him last April. He visited Westwood the following month.
Madsen, hails from Clovis, California, where he played for Clovis North High School. He is ranked the No. 35 class of 2025 prospect in the state and the No. 49 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Madsen last June.
"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class. He’s a two-sport standout and one of the top throwers in the country. He won state titles in the Shot Put- 63’6” and Discuss 206”8” and could double sport at the college level. On the grid-iron, he’s a two-way standout and is getting recruited as both a fullback and linebacker. As a junior, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 75 tackles and four interceptions. We saw him at the SoCal Under Armour Next Camp in March and he stood out among the linebackers and tested really well with one of the top 40 times and vertical jumps of the day. He’s a tough, physical kid, kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."
The Bruins currently have 18 signees from the class of 2025, a rather successful haul for UCLA coach DeShaun Foster as he comes off his first season at the helm.
"I got a late start on the '25 class, but the talent that we got and being able to flip guys, that's pretty exciting," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "It's just showing you what we could do once we really get in there. ... Recruiting is going to come. This is a great university. You got to want to come here. So, we just have to make it visible to guys and just let them know, like, coming around here, being around this program, and you will want to jump in."
