BREAKING: UCLA Veteran WR Enters Portal
UCLA's latest player to enter the portal was one who was key to the Bruins' wide receiver room.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, UCLA redshirt junior wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant has entered the portal.
With wide receiver Logan Loya having already entered his name in the portal, Sturdivant's role next year was going to be crucial for the Bruins. It still could be, as the veteran wideout could withdraw, but UCLA has to be prepared to be without two of its top receivers from this past season.
Sturdivant finished fifth on the team in total receiving yards this past season with 315. He was third among Bruin wide receivers. Sturdivant also had two receiving touchdowns.
This past season was Sturdivant's second with the Bruins. He transferred to UCLA in 2023 after spending two seasons at Cal.
Sturdivant finished second in receiving for Cal in his final season with the program with 755 and led the team in receiving touchdowns with seven. It was the best collegiate season Sturdivant has had yet.
In his first year as a Bruin, Sturdivant totaled 597 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. He was second on the team in both categories.
Sturdivant had two games with at least 100 receiving yards this season, including the Bruins' loss to USC when he posted a game-high 117 receiving yards, as well as their loss to Minnesota when he finished with a game-high 107 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Sturdivant was a four-star class of 2021 recruit from Flower Mound, Texas. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
