Five Bruins Receive Invites to NFL Combine
The NFL season is over, and now, the race to 2026 begins. While this time of year is called the offseason, no one is actually taking off from football, and in two weeks' time, select prospects will have a massive opportunity to make some money at the NFL Combine.
Players will undergo a week-long event in Indianapolis that will include various physical tests, injury evaluations, drug tests and interviews with organizations.
On Thursday, the NFL revealed its invitees for this year's combine. The five UCLA Bruins invited are Carson Schwesinger, Moliki Matavao, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jay Toia and Kain Medrano.
This will be the second-to-last event on the NFL calendar for these former Bruins to prove their worth. The final will be UCLA's Pro Day. However, this is a great opportunity to meet with coaches and general managers as it is unlikely they will be there for the Pro Day.
While in recent years, the physical testing portion has played less of a priority in determining where players get drafted, it still has a role, and for those UCLA Bruins, they have an example that is right up the street.
Florida State's Braden Fiske put on a show at the combine, impressing many with his fluid movements and underrated athleticism. That played a role in the Los Angeles Rams trading up to select him with the 39th overall pick.
"No Seminole has had a better pre-draft process than Braden Fiske, blowing up the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine to rocket up draft boards. he went from being a borderline 4th-round pick to being a borderline FIRST-round pick," wrote Sports Illustrated's Austin Veazey back in April 2024. "Teams have fallen in love with his explosiveness and it helped that he single-handedly shut down Louisville in the ACC Championship in a game that the defense had to shine.
"Fiske could possibly sneak his way into the last few picks of the first round, but I think he's firmly in the second round as either DT3 or DT4. I've seen some scouts say he's a 3rd or 4th round pick, but he's too athletic and was too good at the Senior Bowl for him to last that long."
When it comes to money, Fiske made millions. His current deal is four years, $9.4 million. Justin Eboigbe, the first interior defensive lineman drafted in the fourth round, where Fiske was originally projected, signed a four-year deal for $4.8 million.
Expect those five Bruins to give it their all in Indy.
