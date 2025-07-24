Looking Back at the 2013 UCLA Linebacker Room
A defense is only as good as your linebacker room.
It’s been 12 years, and it’s hard to replicate the 2013 UCLA linebackers room that featured Pro Bowlers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, as well as Myles Jack.
All three were deadly forces for the Bruins, helping them rank 17th in the nation and win the Sun Bowl in dominating fashion against Virginia Tech.
The Bruins defense was solid, allowing just 23.2 points per game, which was good enough for 27th in the FBS, and it was anchored by their linebackers.
Ironically, Barr started his career in Westwood as a wide receiver and running back, then permanently made the change to linebacker in his junior season, where he compiled a Pac-12-leading 13.5 sacks.
By his senior season, Barr was one of college football’s most dominant linebackers. He received All-American honors and won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, posting 10 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 66 total tackles, a pass deflection, and a nation-leading six forced fumbles.
He read plays at an elite level, knowing when they were going to happen before they ever transpired. And because he led the nation in forced fumbles, he was surgical, pinpointing the ball and popping it out at the perfect time.
Barr went on to have a prosperous NFL career, primarily with the Minnesota Vikings, spanning 10 years with over 500 combined tackles, 32 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, 18.5 sacks, and 41 tackles for loss.
Lined up next to him was Kendricks, a player who made an impact the second he stepped on the field, getting starts during his freshman year.
By sophomore year, he took his game to a new level, leading the nation in solo tackles with 92, along with six tackles for loss and two sacks.
Ironically, even though the 2013 linebacker room was highly dominant, it was actually Kendricks’ second-worst statistical season. And as impossible as it may seem, he shattered his sophomore season numbers with an improbable 101 solo tackles in 2014 — once again leading the nation.
Because of that, he now leads UCLA school history in career tackles with 481 — 13 more than the great Jerry Robinson of the late ’70s.
Kendricks had the pleasure of teaming up with his fellow warrior in Minnesota for nine seasons, reaching the playoffs three times and making the NFC Championship Game once.
Lastly was Jack, who was an incredible force in the passing lanes, but also the “Jack of all Trades” for the Bruins, taking meaningful reps at running back as well.
There was a three-game stretch where Jack became a true two-way threat, including a game against Washington where he scored four rushing touchdowns.
But as a defender, it’s where he truly shined.
He had a knack for knowing where the quarterback was going to throw, racking up 11 pass deflections. He also posted two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 76 total tackles, and seven tackles for loss.
Over his career, Jack scared away many NFL teams due to a knee injury that eventually required microfracture surgery, a career-altering procedure for many athletes.
Regardless, Jack still carved out a solid NFL career spanning eight years, nearly helping the Jacksonville Jaguars reach the Super Bowl in 2017. Ultimately, the Jags became yet another victim of Tom Brady, and haven’t seen the same success since.
It was a tremendous time to be a UCLA fan, alum, or student.
With these three lining up across the middle of the defense, they caused pure havoc for opposing quarterbacks.
