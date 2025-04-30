How is Former Bruin Kendricks Still a Free Agent?
Former UCLA Bruin and longtime NFL linebacker Eric Kendricks became a free agent following the 2024 campaign. After having a strong campaign, and with several teams needing some extra help on the defense, how is the former Bruin still floating around the free agent market?
Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, the UCLA product collected 138 total tackles, prolonging his streak of more than 100 tackles to nine straight seasons. As a Cowboy, while it was only for the one season, he provided excellent defense, also collecting 10 stuffs and 71 solo tackles in the process.
The longtime Minnesota Viking has been a plus defender in the NFL since he debuted in 2015. He not only has a decade of professional experience, but he also has vast experience in the playoffs, something any team would like to have more of.
Last season, Kendricks earned an overall grade of 75.2 from Pro Football Focus, which had him ranked as the 27th best linebacker out of the 189 qualified linebackers. His three forced fumbles ranked him third in the league, while he also shone in both the pass rush and run defense grade.
There could be two potential reasons why Hendricks is still a free agent:
1. Teams Wanted to Focus on the NFL Draft
Given that the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, several franchises used this offseason to prioritize their scouting department in researching the prospects. With a ton of potential linebackers on the board, who have since been drafted, franchises would rather add a newbie than a veteran.
2. Kendricks' Age is Becoming A Factor
The longtime NFL veteran is no stranger to Father Time, as it continues to tick forward for all of us. Having been a second-round draft pick in 2015, Kendricks would be going into his age 33 season could be a factor that holds teams back from exploring options.
With several months still to go before the 2025 NFL season begins, the former Bruin still has several avenues to land on a team before the campaign gets underway. After all, he is looking to get his 100-plus total tackle streak into double digits.
