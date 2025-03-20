UCLA's Andre James Comes Home
Former UCLA offensive lineman and long-time Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James has returned to Los Angeles, signing with the Chargers as his old club moves in a new direction.
Since drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson out of Oregon in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it always appeared that Powers-Johnson would get the starting job sooner rather than later, especially when you consider Powers-Johnson was already taking snaps at center last season.
Thus, the Raiders decided to cut James, ending their association after just one year into his three-year extension. James, an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, signed with the then-Oakland Raiders after the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Chargers are revamping their offensive line. While their tackle spots are secured with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, the interior needed massive work after a poor 2024. James is expected to compete with Bradley Bozeman for the Chargers' starting center job.
Whoever becomes the starter will have some beef flanking them, with 316-pound Zion Johnson and newly signed 363-pound Mekhi Becton expected to be the starting guards entering next season.
James did not have the best season in 2024. Quite frankly, it was the worst of his career but to his credit, he did have a career-best year in 2023, and the Raiders, as a team, were so full of problems that likely played a massive factor in his decreased performance.
During his time with the franchise, stability is a word James never got a chance to learn, something he will have with the Chargers. Over James' six-year career, he has had four different head coaches (including interims) and at least five different play callers.
James has also played with various starting quarterbacks including three different starters in 2024 alone.
In his career, James has played in 89 games and has made 60 starts.
His toughness and leadership will be welcomed by the Chargers as the team looks to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
James is in the perfect environment to rehab his career. He's only 27 years old, Jim Harbaugh is known for getting the best out of offensive linemen, and perhaps new surroundings may be just what the doctor ordered for the former Bruin. He will be joined by fellow UCLA veteran Otito Ogbonnia.
