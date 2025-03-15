UCLA's Otito Ogbonnia to be Pushed Back on Chargers' Depth Chart?
Former UCLA Bruin Otito Ogbonnia had a career year in 2024, putting up his best performance from both a health and production standpoint.
The UCLA graduate and 2022 fifth-round draft pick was a sparsely used rotational player during his first two seasons in the NFL, unable to establish himself as a member of then-Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's defense.
Ogbonnia took off under new head coach Jim Harbaugh as a member of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defensive line rotation. He played in every game last season, he had a career-high in tackles and he has been a glue guy on what was the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense.
After Poona Ford left the Chargers in free agency, it appeared Ogbonnia would benefit with more playing time. That might not be the case after the Chargers signed defensive tackles Da'Shawn Hand and Teair Tart.
Hand played for the Dolphins in 2024, and Tart impressed with the Chargers last season, so much so that they brought him back. In a recent Pro Football Focus tracker, Pro Football Focus considers the deals "average."
"Hand battled injuries and limited playing time over the previous three seasons before finally becoming a consistent contributor for the Dolphins in 2024, logging a career-high 564 defensive snaps," PFF wrote. "As a result, he recorded 17 defensive stops, the second-most of his career."
Hand is a solid player who has had several successful stops around the NFL. The Chargers brought him in for depth and consistency. Ogbonnia will need to display similar consistency with a bit more pop if he hopes to gain more playing time.
"Tart had a career year in his first season with the Chargers and returns to Los Angeles looking to prove himself once again on a one-year deal," wrote PFF. "The former Texan finished 2024 as one of the 25 most valuable defensive tackles in the league, according to PFF's WAR metric, and his 75.6 PFF pass-rush grade ranked 16th at his position."
Tart is another solid player who formed a strong partnership with Ford. Chemistry will be key to Ogbonnia getting more playing time, as Tart and Hand played with each other in Tennessee. The Chargers look to return to the playoffs for the second straight season under Harbaugh.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.